As the weather is colder, generators are used to keep the lights on and the nearest space heater may be used to keep warm. However, these tools can make carbon monoxide, also known as the silent killer.

Carbon monoxide is a product of fuel burning, such as propane, which is commonly used in space heaters, lanterns, and generators.

Be protected from carbon monoxide by

Installing working carbon monoxide detectors in homes and change batteries when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall.Have your chimney, heating systems and any other gas appliances serviced every year.Following the instructions on equipment, never use a generator inside and make sure to vent all gas appliances properly.Do not let cars idle in the garage or ride motorcycles into the house.

Knowing how to prevent carbon monoxide poising it is key to ensuring safety. It is important to follow these instructions if in contact with carbon monoxide:

Get outside to fresh air as quickly as possible.Call 911 immediately.Do not go back inside until the Fire Department states it’s okay.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poising include headache, dizziness, weakness, shortness of breath, confusion, nausea, and vomiting. If you believe you or someone you know may have carbon monoxide poisoning be sure to let the dispatcher know when you call.

For more information on carbon monoxide call the Pueblo Fire Department at 553-2830 or visit the nsc.org/home-safety/safety-topics/other-poisons/carbon-monoxide.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment