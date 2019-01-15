The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s Family Planning Clinic helps prevent unplanned pregnancies by offering various types of birth control including Plan B, emergency contraception.

Sometimes things do not go as planned. Not ready for a baby but had unplanned and unprotected sex or had an accident such as a condom breaking? The Clinic at the Health Department can help.

Plan B, also known as “the day after pill” helps prevent conception if used within five days of unprotected sex. The sooner the pill is taken, the better it works.

Females may get this emergency contraception at the Health Department’s Clinic and males can pick up emergency contraception for their partner at the clinic. Clinic staff members understand this is a time-sensitive matter, so everything is done to accommodate patients.

Walk-ins to the Clinic at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment are welcome, yet appointments are preferred. Call 583-4380 for more information on Plan B or other services as well as to schedule an appointment.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment