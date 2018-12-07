It was a festive holiday party that Pueblo's business community hopes to rev back up around the same time next year.

Energized by EVRAZ Pueblo's recent announcement, members of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. celebrated a potentially record year for the job creations group at its annual meeting and board of director elections Wednesday afternoon at Pueblo Community College.

EVRAZ this fall confirmed it is considering an estimated $500 million modernization and expansion of its Pueblo mill.

A decision is expected by late next year.

The project would preserve the mill's estimated 1,000 steelworker jobs. PEDCO helped negotiate the deal's complex incentives.

"It is the biggest economic development project PEDCO has worked on," PEDCO chief executive Jeff Shaw told about 150 members in attendance.

The nonprofit PEDCO is a dues-funded, largely volunteer group of representatives from area businesses and governments. The group focuses on growing primary jobs that bring outside revenue into Pueblo to boost the city's wealth.

Other PEDCO-involved job announcements in 2018 included produce processor Russ Davis Wholesale, prefab home supplier Key Structures and Pueblo startup and 3-D medical splint maker ActivArmor. The trio of employers pledged a combined 311 jobs.

"I believe we had a pretty successful year," and the list of prospects for 2019 is strong, PEDCO chair Andrew Trainor told members in his year-end report. Trainor, regional president of Legacy Bank, has been selected to serve a second year as chairman through 2019.

PEDCO's accomplishments went beyond the job announcements, Trainor said.

The group worked with local employers, schools and governments to complete an extensive communitywide economic development strategic plan with the assistance of Wisconsin-based Ady Advantage, one of the nation's top site selector consultants for companies, he noted.

"It was put together under the leadership of PEDCO but there were several partners in the plan. We tried to cover the scope of the community, countywide. Employers, manufacturers, educators, unions, you name it, to try to decide what direction we should really focus on.... What are we best at? And then go in that direction," he said.

PEDCO became more active in working with local businesses, colleges and schools on workforce development, regarded as the community's No. 1 challenge to job creation, he said. "We've undertaken this workforce initiatitive so we can be able to provide the skilled labor these companies are asking for when they move to town," he said.

Trainor also reported progress on his call from a year ago for Pueblo to adopt and present a more positive attitude about itself. Known as the "Pueblo Proud" campaign, the effort now features a Facebook page, Pueblo Proud awards co-sponsored by Legacy Bank and the development of a pro-Pueblo video series.

His first year as chair left him "more and more impressed" by the hard work and dedication of PEDCO members, he said.

PEDCO used Wednesday's event to unveil a new initiative to widen its membership ranks. A new three-year "junior membership" level will be offered for $500 a year to businesses of 10 workers or fewer such as medical, attorney, accounting and engineering offices and small retailers. PEDCO's regular membership fee is $1,000 a year.

The organization recognized members who have reached 10-, 15- and 30-year milestones: 30 years, T&T Electric; 15 years, Naylor and Geisel legal services, Benefits Broker and Adolph Padula; and 10 years, Bechtel, DD Marketing; KMG Chemicals, Carol Spradley, Comiskey & Co., Unite Private Network of Colorado Springs and Plaza del Sol shopping center.

Members voted to fill the four seats that come open this year on its 16-person board of directors. Re-elected to new terms were Xcel Energy area manager Ashley Valdez, businesswoman Barbara Vidmar, H.W. Houston Construction general manager Scott Robb and financial advisor Steve Wright. A total of eight candidates applied.

Vance Crocker, the new area manager for Black Hills Energy, a co-host of the meeting, reiterated the utility's pledge to remain active in Pueblo's job creation efforts in part by offering a new sharply discounted electricity rate to qualifying companies such as data centers and small to large manufacturers.

"I think we've got a great story to tell with the workforce and two higher education institutions here," Crocker said.

He praised PEDCO and other Pueblo leaders for their ongoing efforts to reduce obstacles for business location and expansion. "They're trying to take those obstacles away and make it easier to come to Pueblo and Southern Colorado," he said.

Patty Erjavec, president of PCC, the event's other co-host, detailed the school's efforts to stay flexible and responsive to the area's workforce development needs. The efforts include developing Friday-only vocational and technical classes to fill the void left by the four-day school weeks of Districts 70 and Pueblo City Schools (D60), she said.

ddarrow@chieftain.com