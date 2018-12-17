A man was fatally injured Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on the North Side.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of Dillon Drive near I-25. Information released by the police indicates that the driver, a male teenager, swerved off the roadway and hit the victim, who was wearing camouflage clothing and sitting in a grassy area.

Preliminary reports are that the victim was homeless, although no identification had been made as of Monday.



The 16-year-old driver, apparently unaware that his vehicle had struck the victim, left the scene. Using information from a citizen who followed the vehicle, as well as a license plate left at the scene, officers were able to locate the driver. He said that a mechanical issue caused his vehicle to veer onto the grass.

The accident remains under investigation. Although police have not classified the accident as a hit and run, charges may be pending.

On Sunday in Pueblo West, a 30-year-old man was killed in an accident in which speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.

According to the Pueblo County sheriff’s office , the accident knocked out power to nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in the area and led to the closure of U.S. Highway 50 for several hours due to arcing power lines over the roadway.

At 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to East Spaulding Ave. on a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident. When deputies arrived, they found that the 30-year-old male driver had been ejected from a 2007 Honda Civic. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle hit a power pole and fire hydrant and rolled several times.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.



Witnesses told deputies the victim left a Pueblo West restaurant, driving at hig speed. A short time later, the witness reported seeing a cloud of dust just off the roadway.

Spaulding Avenue was closed for approximately seven hours while the downed power pole and lines were repaired.



While the investigation into the incident continues, excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Potential jumper saved

Alert actions by a Pueblo police officer may have saved a life Monday morning.

At 4:38 a.m., Officer Greg Golden was dispatched to the West Fourth Street Bridge, where he observed a man climbing a fence, apparently in an attempt to jump from the bridge.

Noting that the man already had one leg over the fence, Golden jumped the concrete barrier and grabbed onto the man's other leg. Although he tried to pull away, the officer was able to move the man off the fence, holding him until assistance arrived.

The man was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Knife-wielding man subdued

Another man in distress was assisted through the efforts of police.

At 11 p.m. Friday, an officer was dispatched to the area of 18th and Lambert streets on a report of a man with a knife. The man reportedly told a store clerk, "If the cops don't get here fast, something bad's going to happen."

Upon arrival, the officer established control of the scene and held the man at gunpoint until further assistance arrived. The knife-wielding man told police he believed people were stalking him and wanted to kill him. He was transported from the scene for evaluation.

Self-inflicted gunshot wound

Early Sunday, officers responded to a location on the city's far northeast side on a report of a shooting. A Pueblo County sheriff's office deputy came upon a vehicle occupied by a deceased male party with a gunshot wound to the head.

Through that investigation, it was determined that the wound was self-inflicted.

The victim was a 30-year-old New Mexico resident.

Accident with injuries

A male driver sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in the 3400 block of W. Northern Ave. Saturday morning.

Information released by a police captain notes that a vehicle was traveling at high speed when it veered off the road, crashing through a cinder block wall and striking a vehicle parked in the backyard of a residence.

The "jaws of life" were used to extricate the man rom the vehicle. He was transported from the scene by an ambulance and as of Monday morning, remained in serious condition.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors, but the accident still is under investigation. Charges may be filed following the outcome of the investigation.

At the accident scene, pieces of cinder block went through a garage wall and broke a window in a house next door.

Auto theft

A black 2005 Mercedes Benz valued at $5,000 was reported stolen Monday.

In the 900 block of W. 15th St., a woman told police she left her vehicle running while she retrieved her purse from inside her home. Upon exiting, she discovered the vehicle gone.

Criminal mischief

A 2018 Dodge Challenger sustained $900 in damage after it was struck with an object thrown from the Jerry Murphy Road bridge Sunday afternoon.

That same day, in the 1900 block of Palmer Ave., a large rock was used to damage a windshield and cargo latch of a 2008 Ford, resulting in a $1,000 loss for the owner.

At a residence in the 2000 block of N. Grand Ave. Friday, a "high value mineral" was damaged to the tune of $10,000.

Thefts

A $2,000 wood chipper was reported stolen Sunday from a residence in the 100 block of Destino Place.

That same day, jewelry valued at $25,000 was reported stolen from a residence in the 3200 block of Delmar Terrace.

On Friday, an oxygen unit valued at $2,500 was reported stolen from the 3000 block of W. Northern Ave. The unit was in a backpack at the time.

Arrests

Richard Douglas Ornelas, 47, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated robbery and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Isiah Ariel Aguila, 26, of the 2800 block of E. 12th St., was arrested Sunday on a warrant for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Gregory Ezekiel Sowers, 18, of Purdue Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Leah Ann Williams, 44, of the 1400 block of E. 13th St., was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and on a felony warrant. She was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Nathan Calvin Turner, 35, of the 2200 block of Norwich Ave., was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Fred Kenny Painter, 31, of the 2000 block of Belmont Ave., was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Karina K. Hill, 30, of the 100 block of St. Louis Ave., was arrested Friday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bail information was not immediately available.

