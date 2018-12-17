Daniel L. Martin of La Junta, Colorado entered into rest December 12, 2018, at the Inspiration Field Lincoln Group Home in La Junta, Colorado. He was born April 24, 1958, in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Harold James and Anna Martha Martin.

He was 60 years of age. Danny is survived by four siblings, Judy Martin (Wendy George) from Berkley, Calif., Janet Shank (Randall Shank) from Harrisonburg, Va., Elaine Schmucker (Lee Schmucker) from Bellevue, Colo. and James David Martin (Peggy Nafziger) from Cheraw, Colo., and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan was a sweet, sweet person who will be missed by many.

During his lifetime, Dan lived many places. His first homes were Montevideo and Sauce in Uruguay, where his parents were missionaries. La Junta was his home for his teenage years and the last 40 years of his life. He also lived in Michigan during his late teen years.

Dan's father was the pastor for the 1st Mennonite Church and East Holbrook Mennonite Church after returning from the mission field in 1979.

Dan was an avid worker. His favorite job was at Pizza Hut, where he washed dishes. It was a sad day when he could no longer do that. His family is very grateful for the care everyone there showed him. Dan lived with several loving host families: JH and Marybeth McCuistion and John and Kathy Mestas opened their homes to him. Dan’s family thanks them for their care and love for him. We thank the Inspiration Field for all the years of encouraging him to do the most he could and, at the same time, keeping him safe. We especially thank those caring for him at the Lincoln House where he was this past year. Sangre de Cristo Hospice was caring, compassionate and so helpful the last few days of his life. If Danny could, he would tell all his friends “See You Later Alligator.”

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the East Holbrook Mennonite Church in Cheraw, Colo. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in Danny’s name to the Inspiration Field. Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home. Online Condolences and Shared Memories can be made at johnsonromero.com.