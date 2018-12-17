In Loving Memory of Anthony C. Martinez On what would have been Your 67th Birthday Today was the day so many years ago you came into this world. Bringing a special glow. So full of love and laughter so loud. Thinking of you today, You still make us proud. Daddy, I know you're watching, I know you're looking down. Your birthday is today and although you're not around, It doesn't stop our thoughts and never stops our prayers. I am sending birthday wishes to "My World", "My Hero", "My Dad" upstairs. With Love, Your Daughter, Gina Martinez