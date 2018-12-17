In Loving Memory Of Anthony Clifford Martinez December 17, 1951 Missing you on your birthday Husband I miss the strength you brought me And the comfort that it gave, And on your birthday it's so hard Pretending to be brave. But I've found hidden courage And it helps to see me through, It guides me and protects me And I know it comes from you. Here on earth we shared a life As happy as could be, And I never took for granted All you meant to me. So I shall spend your birthday Dreaming that you're here, Helping me to wipe away Each silent tear. Loving you always, Your wife, Marlene