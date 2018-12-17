DEATHS
HALL - Alvin J. Hall, 58, of La Junta passed away on Dec. 16, 2018, at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. Arrangements are pending through Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory.
