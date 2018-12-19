Fowler High School hosted its first home tournament this past weekend at Grizzly Gym, and the Grizzlies split their two games.

On Friday, the Grizzlies edged Limon 47-46. The Badgers led 10-8 after the first quarter and they extended the lead to 29-19 at halftime.

Fowler began its comeback in the third quarter, outscoring Limon 12-8 to pull within a 37-31 deficit at the end of the quarter. The Grizzlies then outscored the Badgers 16-9 in the final quarter.

Val Leone led Fowler with 11 points and Johnathan Mobbley was next with 9.

Leone and Drew Egan both led in rebounding with 7 apiece.

On Saturday, Fowler faced Colorado Springs Christian, the 10th-ranked team in Class 3A, and the Grizzlies lost 69-28.

The Lions took a 15-9 after the first quarter. They outscored the Grizzlies 16-0 in the second quarter and increased their lead to 31-9.

Colorado Springs Christian scored 32 points in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 63-24 at the end of the period.

Hunter Mason was Fowler's top scorer with 8 points, and Mobbley scored 7.

Fowler (3-2) will open Santa Fe League play this week. On Friday, the Grizzlies will travel to Rye and on Saturday, they will host John Mall.

