Cannabis legislation

Our church has several concerns about the policies in regards to marijuana regulation.

Specifically we feel that marijuana businesses need to be a specified distance away from schools, licensed day care centers, churches and other houses of worship, and public venues such as parks, athletic fields, the Community Center and the fairgrounds. Any place where children or young adults gather should be a safe distance from the traffic of the marijuana business. The City Ordinance should be in compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.

Also, since the tax referendum failed, we are concerned about the added expenses to the county. Therefore we feel that the highest fee that is allowed should be imposed on these businesses.

One municipality was looking at limiting the number of marijuana businesses that would be allowed within their boundaries. There should be a limit as to the number of permits that will be given for a few years to determine what the benefits and consequences are of having these businesses in our community. Then the number could be reviewed in a few years to determine if there is a need for more businesses.

We hope that this has been helpful in determining suitable marijuana policy.

Donna Siefkas

Clerk of Session