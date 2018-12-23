RE/MAX Associates' agents of the month for November are Kristy Chavez, first place; Dan Clark, second place; and Melanie Magee, third place.

Rocky Mountain's agents of the month for November are Toby Villanueva, first place; Rudy Stupar, second place; and Jamie High'Am, third place.

RE/MAX of Pueblo's agents of the month for November are Walt Pickard, first place; Les Robinson, second place; and Kevin Barickman, third place.

RE/MAX Pueblo West's agents of the month for November are Patti Baros, first place; Dave Anderson, second place; and Carly Kingery, third place.

RE/MAX of Pueblo and Pueblo West's agent teams of the month are Team Gena Ryder (Gena Ryder, Nick Nidey and Alicia Irwin), first place; All Star Team, second place; and The Greg Hahn Sales Team, third place.

Pueblo Home's agents of the month for November are Amanda Oliver, salesperson, and Linda Kaber, lister.

Jones-Healy's agents of the month for November are Christie Smith, first place; Donna Austin, second place; Eric Knight, third place; and Jeff Divelbiss, listing agent.

Information for real estate agent honors can be submitted at chieftain.com.