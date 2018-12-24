Disaster declared

over propane

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency because of a propane shortage that could leave 33,000 customers without enough fuel in the midst of winter.

Hickenlooper's declaration, issued Tuesday, temporarily relaxes restrictions on how many hours propane truck drivers are allowed to work. The order says rules that prohibit ill or fatigued drivers from working are still in effect.

State officials blame the shortage on production problems at Colorado propane facilities. Suppliers have begun to bring in propane from out of state, requiring longer trips for delivery drivers.

Officials say expected cold weather will make the shortage worse.

Hickenlooper says shortage is primarily affecting rural areas of the state.

Toddler dies in

home fire

CRAIG — A 3-year-old child died in a Christmas Eve home fire on Monday morning, the Craig Police Department said.

The first started about 10 a.m. in the Meadows subdivision in the 1900 block of Woodland Avenue on the west side of Craig.

Another person was in the house but was able to get out. It’s not known how many people live in the house, police said.

When officers arrived, they were informed a child was still inside. Several attempts were made to get into the house, but the fire kept pushing them back and the child could not be rescued, police said.

Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns and cuts but are expected to be OK, police said.

The name and gender of the child were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A fire investigator in Denver and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have been dispatched to help with the investigation.

The American Red Cross was activated to help provide support to the family and to help with their immediate needs.