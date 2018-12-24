Not many pianists can mesmerize an audience with their work the way Lita Evans does.

For decades, Evans played the piano for her children and played the organ at Avondale United Methodist church, at 310 West 11th Street.

“All the people at the present church have been (amazed),” said Cathie Stueve, Evans’ daughter. “Everyone at the church was just amazed at her ability. Instead of playing the piano, she made it sing.”

While she created jubilant tunes at church, her husband, Robert Evans, was a member of the choir. And he would create melodic music with his voice.

“She accompanied my dad when he sang and was a very good singer of church music,” Stueve said. “I remember as a child she played for every church we ever attended. She was either a piano or organ player.”

Stueve, one of Evans’ four children, said her mom attempted to get her to play but was unsuccessful in her endeavors.

“I was more interested in baseball. They didn’t have women’s sports when I was that age. I said softball? I want to play baseball,” Stueve said. “It was just in the park with the guys. Just pick up games. That’s what I was interested in. I wasn’t interested in studying and practicing.”

Meanwhile, Evans and her husband continued to leave impressions on the ears of anyone who attended church.

The two were inseparable and as notable of figures at their churches as the pastors.

That, however, was more than four decades ago. Robert died in the late 1970s, which put Evans on hiatus from playing for more than 30 years.

“She quit playing when my father passed away because he used to accompany her when he sang,” Stueve said. “She didn’t feel like she could play anymore.”

Evans not only lost her other half, she had to provide for her family.

“There were a number of things that interfered; I had to begin making a living for myself for one thing,” Evans said. “There just didn’t seem to be time. I did play a little for my own amusement but not in public.”

Evans stayed away from it for more than three decades in order to help her family survive after Robert’s death.

Evans had played since age 9 and up until her late-husband’s death.

She loved it so much that she received her associate’s degree in music performance from Southern Colorado College, current day Colorado State University-Pueblo. Evans then returned to school and got her bachelor's in music education at SCC.

None of that was enough for her to tinker with it during that period.

“She kind of just gave up the piano at that point,” Stueve said.

Evans said she didn’t miss playing during her hiatus but faith couldn’t help but intervene and reunite her with her passion.

Nine years ago, Stueve and Evans began regularly attending church again at Avondale United Methodist. As the weeks passed, they ran into an old friend who suggested Evans return to her calling.

“The person who convinced Mom to play again was the organist at the church at the time, Dorothy Richardson,” Stueve said. “She has also since passed. But she was the one who asked Mom to play again.”

Evans mulled the idea and informed her children of possibly returning to play.

“My mom said that ‘Dot’ (Dorothy) had approached her. I told her I agreed with her and that it’d be wonderful,” Stueve said. “Then she started practicing and playing again.”

Of course, after a three-decades-long absence from the piano, Evans had to shake off some of the rust.

Someone as knowledgeable on the piano and organ as Evans, though, she returned to form swiftly.

That’s when the opportunity to return to her version of a throne presented itself.

“It was kind of a coincidence. We went to church one Sunday and there was a particular song that the organist didn’t want to play and I knew I could play it. So I did,” Evans said. “After that I filled in for the organist. When she retired I took it over.”

Evans didn’t recall which song she played, but she evoked years of memories and lessons once she hit those keys.

Evans is meticulous to stroke the correct note and keep the congregation on point.

It’s a joy she takes great pride in and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Oh yes! She’s much happier. I think that’s one of the things that’s helped her last until 97 years old,” Stueve said. “It’s kept her mind occupied and vibrant as well as keeping her hands and fingers going. She played for the choir at the church as well and she was learning new music all the time.”

In April, Evans had right knee replacement surgery and hasn’t played at the church since.

She doesn’t know how long it will take, but she hopes to return.

“It will be a very happy time for me and I hope for the congregation,” Evans said.

