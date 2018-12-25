Through a new partnership between a revamped Steel City Supporters, Everybody Counts Homeless Ministry and Family Worship Center, a longtime holiday tradition not only continued, but did so in a true spirit of fellowship and generosity.

For two hours Christmas Day, hundreds of those without a home, or with a home but no one to share the meal with, passed through the doors of the spacious church on Parker Boulevard.

It was truly, on all accounts, a "community" meal.

"This all came together quickly through the support of Family Worship Center, who offered their space to us, and the overwhelming donations and support from the community," said Coco Robinson, a spokeswoman for Steel City Supporters. "Everything has been provided for this meal by the community."

The turkey, stuffing and other food items prepared in commercial kitchens at Colorado State University-Pueblo were complemented by rows of desserts, refreshments and other amenities designed to transform the offering from a mere meal to, in the words of Steel City Supporter Daniel Lynne, "An entire Christmas experience."

One of the more popular such offerings was a complimentary photo station, operated by Natasha Rose Photography.

"Can I get a photo?," asked one world-weary young man, his blue jeans and jacket crowded with dirt and wear. "I want to give it to my mom for Christmas."

"Of course," Natasha Rose replied. "Just have a seat."

The exchange was obviously pleasing to Lynne.

"We all take photos for granted, but it's something they may not have access to. This is one way that we can make this a great day, a memorable day. Because that's what holidays are all about."

For the little ones, there was both a crafts table and gift bags filled with treasures and more practical items like toothbrushes. In addition to hygiene items, the adults had the chance to cull from an array of giveaways, including clothing, blankets, canned goods, bungee cords, candles and pet food.

Inside the spacious church auditorium, guests arrived with full plates of good as others, now satiated, made their way out. Many of the faces patently told the said story of a life brimming with challenges, and these visitors for the most part dined alone and said nothing.

Others, like Gene Reyes, were eager to share the spirit of the holiday.

"We got engaged on Thanksgiving and we're celebrating our first Christmas together," offered Reyes, his fiance Jennifer Spangler at his side. "This is good: it's a blessing for all of us to be here because if not, we wouldn't know what to do. We have somewhere to go. We have food, we're warm and we even got three pictures, of me and my honey together on our first Christmas.

"It's a beautiful day. I'm humble, happy and blessed to have another day."

In his role as Santa Claus, Adrian Acosta was softly dispensing soothing counsel at the auditorium's entrance.

"Greet each other in peace and harmony, because this is the Lord's day," Acosta said. "I'm here to tell the people that if they have faith in the Lord, they will get blessed. And a lot of these people, they're not used to something like that yet. These are troubled times, but the way to get over that is through someone who cares."

Not only did Family Worship Center offer use of the facility that made Tuesday's event possible, leaders arranged for a shuttle service to transport guests from the Pueblo Rescue Mission property on West Fourth Street to the church and back.

"We were happy to open up the church for the dinner," explained Wayne Brown, a Family Worship Center lay minister. "It's Christmas, and we want to show love. And as a church, we want to express that there is someone who loves these people more than the church and anybody in the community.

"And that's Jesus Christ, and we just want to get that word out because this is the season."

In addition to the sit-down banquet, 75 carry-outs were delivered by volunteer drivers like Ryan Kendall.

"This is my second year delivering for Steel City Supporters," Kendall said. "With not having family, this is becoming a Christmas tradition for me. It's either sit at home and be alone or give back. And I'd rather come out here and give back.

"And seeing how thankful people are: that's what makes my Christmas, in and of itself."

His meal complete, a man who referred to himself as "Danny Boy" worked his way through the well-stocked supply line, loading up on what he termed essentials.

"Got to have candles for heat," he said. "And you see this hat here? It's for a woman, but I don't care. It will keep me warmer than the stocking cap I have. And I picked up some dog treats, because it's important to think about our loved ones on a day like this."

Outside the church, a growing company of visitors patiently waited for the shuttle and a ride back into town.

"This is the best Christmas I've had in a long time," said Samuel, who like many of his friends is making use of the city's temporary warming shelter. "It was great. And if it wasn't for this, I probably wouldn't have nothing. And also I got gloves and scarf and other things.

"It's really nice to know people care about us."

