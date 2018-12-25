Approaching the front door of the modest Lower East Side home, bearing tidings of comfort, joy and chicken cacciatore, Ron Cortese was ushered in with a welcome deserving of a trusted friend and benefactor.

"Good morning, good morning," Cortese cheerfully offered to Ramona Tapia, seated on her couch and surrounded by family members. "How are you today? This is for you and I hope you have a Merry Christmas."

With an amiable smile, Cortese gifted an equally contented Tapia with not only a toasty home-cooked meal but a wrapped gift and a personalized greeting card.

"Oh, thank you," Tapia returned. "You have a Merry Christmas too. I love you guys, you're wonderful. I just love seeing you every day."

Along with 22 other SRDA Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers, Cortese, 79, spent a good portion of his Christmas Day morning ensuring, like he does seven days a week, that the homebound seniors on his route don't go without warm food and warmer salutations.

"It's well worth giving up a bit of my Christmas," said Cortese, who has volunteered with the program for 13 years. "I'm having my family dinner in the afternoon so today, this comes first. Normally, I have seven people on my route and today I have four.

"To be honest, I was hoping that I wouldn't have any, because that would mean they all had somewhere to go."

Although Cortese and his fellow drivers deliver every day, Tuesday's distribution was, like the day itself, a bit more special.

In addition to a chicken cacciatore and fettucini dinner with all the trimmings, the visited seniors were bestowed with a wrapped gift — donated afghans, magnifying glasses, socks, slippers, calendars — and a hand-made card courtesy of Pueblo schoolchildren and other altruists.

Along with, of course, the usual expressions of compassion and tenderness.

"We go a little bit above and beyond for Christmas," said Jane Schifferdecker, Meals on Wheels volunteer recruiter. "For the past couple years now, we try to get a gift for everyone, because this might be the only one they will receive. Their families are gone, or they have no friends left, whatever the case may be. The Meals on Wheels driver may be the only person they see today.

"It's important for the people we serve to know we care, that someone is thinking about them, especially on Christmas."

For Schifferdecker, her "left-hand woman" Fay Rutledge and other volunteers and staff, Christmas morning began promptly at 8 a.m. with food preparation and package arrangement in anticipation of the drivers' arrival around 10 a.m.

"All my family is in New England so it doesn't bother me working on Christmas," Rutledge said. "And I feel that I'm doing my part to brighten someone's day. I'm a senior myself and I would feel very displaced if I didn't see, or hear, someone come to my door."

To refer to Rome Mares, 73, as a Meals on Wheels driver is a bit of a misnomer, as the seven-year volunteer is actually a Meals on Wheels "puller," and a dedicated one at that.

After loading up his little plastic wagon in the SRDA kitchen, Mares relies on a "hands on" courier approach.

"I deliver seven or eight meals to the senior apartments," Mares said. "I don't mind giving up some of my Christmas. In fact, I like what I'm doing and I'm enjoying it. The people are always happy to see me and they bless me. They brighten my Christmas.

"I'm going to have my Christmas dinner later at the Vail Hotel, but I want to be sure they get to eat first."

At another of his East Side stops, Cortese was jubilantly met at the door by a gorgeous German Shepherd pup.

And the daughter of the meal recipient, elated as well at Cortese's presence.

"I got to get my baby girl in," the woman said in reference to her excited canine. "She is so excited to see you every time you come."

With the pup excused from the scene, Cortese handed over the day's bounty.

"Now you folks have a great Christmas," he said before departing.

"And you too," was the swift reply. "And I thank you so much, and my mom does too. She really appreciates it. If she could come to the door herself, she would."

As he left the East Side for his own home, the gentle-souled Cortese took a moment to reflect.

"For a home-bound senior, Christmas Day is the same as any other day. They need to get their meals," he noted. "Now, a lot of our drivers have family they are going to, or the family is coming to them. So they don't deliver on Christmas or holidays.

"But I'm committed to do whatever it takes first, because I know I will be having a family dinner."

