Wanted: 25 female high school students destined for leadership greatness.

For sophomores, juniors and seniors, the 2019 Leadership Institute at the Pueblo City-County Library District will offer life-changing opportunities to acquire the traits that define a strong community leader while learning public speaking and other vital social skills.

Once a month, from February through June, participants will gather for two- to four-hour leadership workshops.

"Each month, the cohort will learn about a new topic at a workshop or panel led by Pueblo’s female leaders," explained Midori Clark, the library district's director of community relations and development. "The February installment features a leadership inventory and the chance for each participant to explore their strengths. Subsequent months highlight additional areas of learning including business and social etiquette, communication, women in leadership and community impact."

Community leaders who have volunteered their talents in past years include Jane Rawlings, Sherri Baca, Abbie Kraus, Clarice Ratzlaff, Sarah Joseph, Debbie Rose, Corrine Koehler, Lindsay Pechek and Maria Tucker.

In addition to the workshops, the institute participants will plan a fundraiser to benefit the Pueblo Library Foundation.

"They break into committees and learn about event management including budgeting, marketing, ticket sales, creating an agenda and so forth," Clark explained. "The fundraiser, or the Bal de Bibliotheque, is the culmination of the program and will take place on July 13. This ball is a one-of-a-kind event where all participants will be publicly recognized for their accomplishments and introduced as the next generation of leaders to the community.

"It is an event that is similar in nature to a debutante ball, the only event of its kind in the Pueblo community. Attendance at the ball and a rehearsal the night before, on July 12, is required."

Rhyia Bibby, an East High School graduate who completed the institute last year, said participation "taught me to be bold, open-minded and determined in everything I do."

Describing the program as "unlike anything I have participated in before," Bibby said the institute far exceeded her expectations.

"As someone who is always looking for ways to better understand and be involved in my community, I expected this program to improve my knowledge on how to be a better and more empowering leader," she explained. "What I did not expect, however, was the relationships made with the other girls and the leadership skills that were instilled in me by the strong women of the community.

"There is something to be said for interacting with other young women and gaining the experience that comes with hearing a diverse range of voices having the conversations that need to be had about the issues in our community. Learning to turn these discussions into actions, and actions into real change, is an invaluable lesson that I will always be beyond grateful for."

Although there is a $500 tuition cost, several full and partial scholarships are available, and for the past two years, some of the scholarship money has gone unused.

Added Clark, "Preference will be given to applicants with a 3.0 GPA or higher; have demonstrated high character; have demonstrated history of community service, school involvement or athletic participation; and aspire to a successful future. All interested students are encouraged to apply."

For more information, contact Clark at midori.clark@pueblolibary.org or 562-5605. The application form is available online at pueblolibrary.org/leadershipinstitute, and applications are due at the library by Feb. 1.

jpompia@chieftain.com







