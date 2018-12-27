The city of Pueblo is going to work with Colorado State University-Pueblo on developing an internship program for students.

A couple of months ago, students from the university's President's Leadership Program approached City Council about developing such a program to benefit CSU-Pueblo students and the city.

And on Wednesday night, council OK'd a resolution to begin working on what the program will be.

CSU-Pueblo officials have presented an outline of what they hope the internship program will look like.

According to that outline, the internship program will be a learning opportunity to integrate the classroom with practical knowledge in the workplace that offers an intern experience in their field of interest.

The program will provide the city with qualified, skilled students to augment the workforce and assist in projects and to meet strategic staffing on a short-term basis, to bring current technology ideas to the work place and provide training to help build a qualified and skilled workforce.

Another hope of the program is that it can help to retain qualified and skilled individuals to remain in the Pueblo area and provide quality employees for the future by building relationships with employers as well as provide networking opportunities.

Finally, officials said the city could benefit from the program by providing assistance with one-time projects in departments, by completing background work of a general nature that cannot be done by regular staff during normal work hours or through unexpected work that comes out of normal business activities.

While the university and city now have the go-ahead to work on the internship program, it's unclear at this time when the final version of it will be formulated.

rseverance@chieftain.com