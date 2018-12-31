Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County recently announced that Anjoleena L. is the organization's Youth of the Month for December.

The Youth of the Month honor is bestowed upon club members in recognition of their strong leadership, good character and commitment to service. Legacy Bank and The Center for American Values are proud Youth of the Month Sponsors.

Anjoleena is 15 years old and has been attending the club for about 6 years. When she first started at the club, she was reserved and often kept to herself. In seeking to take an active role in her club, she has started interacting more with younger members, making them feel important. Anjoleena has seen how much the younger members look up and interact positively with her and they enjoy how creative she is, which inspired her to run her own craft corner this past summer. She also often sits with the younger members and includes them in conversation or includes them in the gym in a round of volleyball.

Anjoleena has really stepped up in her role as a club member. She joined the Keystone Leadership Club last year, which has really helped her grow into a leader position, and she has become more active in community service. Anjoleena also did the mandatory training to become a Teen Leader this summer. She worked hard all summer and implemented programs with younger members. She actively engaged 8 to 12 members at a time in different crafts activities that fit with the club's weekly summer themes.

Anjoleena shared that the club makes her life better because she has created a family there, and there is always someone there for her when she wants to talk.

As a Youth of the Month honoree, Anjoleena is eligible to compete in Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County’s 2018 Youth of the Year competition, which provides several scholarships and leadership opportunities.

Brandon Beauvais, of the Pueblo Police Department, served as the December Youth of the Month judge.

Individuals who wish to congratulate Anjoleena on her accomplishment can do so by emailing her at club@bgcpueblo.org.