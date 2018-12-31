After a female driver behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan rammed two civilian cars and a Pueblo police unit, she and two others were taken into custody.

On Monday, a 2005 Nissan Altima reported stolen was spotted in the 2900 block of Hart Road. After a short pursuit, in which the driver, Bonnie Herrera-Wilson, 26, backed into a police unit and struck two other vehicles, the Nissan wrecked at the intersection Colorado 47 and Dillon Drive.

There, Herrera-Wilson, who had outstanding traffic- and fraud-related warrants, was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and felony eluding.

Also arrested were Vincent Rodriguez 31, on a warrant for robbery, and Stephanie Lovato, 28, on warrants related to dangerous drugs and traffic offenses.

Auto thefts

A silver 2000 Ford valued at $1,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1200 block of E. 7th St.

On Saturday, a bronze 1997 Honda valued at $1,100 was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Constitution Road.

Arrests

Duane E. Manzanares, 28, of the 1200 block of Bohmen Ave., was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Kelly Sue Winfrey-Martin, 58, of the 1700 block of Claremont Ave., was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony menacing (gun) and booked into jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Christopher J. Fernandez, 23, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and on a felony warrant. He was booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Daniel L. Marquez, 54, of the 1000 block of E. Ash St., was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools. He was booked into jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

John A. Cortez, 57, of the 200 block of Colorado Ave., was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools. He was booked into jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Jason A. Pacheco, 29, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first degree criminal trespass. Bail information was not immediately available.

