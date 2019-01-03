It was a risk that nearly paid off.

On Dec. 8, after preparing all year long, the Pueblo West High School cheer squad finished third in 4A State Co-Ed Cheer Championships at the Denver Coliseum in Denver.

After turning in the top mark in the state in the preliminary competition Dec. 7, the Cyclones fell just short of a state crown in its first ever season competing in the co-ed division.

It was a journey that began last spring as junior Bestre Sanchez tried out for the Cyclone's varsity cheer squad. After a season on the junior varsity squad, head cheer coach Cassy Gibbons said he was laser-focused on making the varsity team.

"After his first year, I knew he would be a future varsity cheerleader," Gibbons said. "Right away, when you see him, he was like a sponge. He wanted to learn and he was so fast at learning."

When Sanchez made the varsity squad this year, Gibbons had a decision to make - would the Cyclones compete in the standard cheer competition or take a chance and compete co-ed, which the program had never done before.

"When I saw him, I instantly thought 'we're shifting gears,'" Gibbons said. "But Pueblo West is always one of those top teams in the cheer world and we always made it to finals. Shifting into this co-ed world was scary."

This season, for the first time, the co-ed divisions, which had been combined 4A and 5A, were split. It made the calculation work, as Pueblo West had a greater chance of being competitive in the co-ed division when it otherwise might not have.

When Gibbons made the decision to go co-ed and told her squad of the plan, they bought in.

"I saw down to explain why we were going co-ed," Gibbons said, "and I told them I also have a lot to learn also and had to become a student about (co-ed competition) because it was my job to make sure he's learning the things he needs to learn, progress and grow."

After both Gibbons and the team underwent a crash course on the world of co-ed cheerleading, the team began to gel with the different focus, leaning on Sanchez as the state competition neared.

"Through the summer and this whole fall, we worked really hard," Gibbons said, "and we went into state not knowing what to expect."

On the first night of state, when it nailed their preliminary routine and were in first place by a large margin, the team tried to stay sober and realize nothing was won. The only point of the preliminary round was to make the four-team finals, which Pueblo West had.

"It didn't matter," Gibbons said. "The next day, it starts over from zero."

In the finals, their routine wasn't as crisp, creating enough of a gap between it and eventual champion Golden that the Cyclones unfortunately fell short.

But trying something new and still placing third was quite the accomplishment, Gibbons said.

"The team was devastated," Gibbons said, "especially since they'd had that taste of first place. But what I told them was that (Golden and second-place Falcon) have been co-ed going all the way back to 2013. They've been fighting against all those 5A teams all those years, and they deserve it.

"Coming into our first year, knowing nothing about co-ed and coming in third, it was an amazing year."

Now the team will focus on the future, trying to keep the focus on the co-ed competition, especially with Sanchez returning next year. Gibbons said she hopes that the program can be established as co-ed going forward.

"I heard that a whole lot more males want to try out this coming year," Gibbons said. "Having a male cheerleader is a good experience and it changes the dynamic of the whole team. He's like a big brother to all the girls."