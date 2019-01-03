The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old Pueblo girl who’s been missing since Dec. 13.

Faith Meeks was last seen at her father’s home in the 6400 block of Galbreth Road in southwest Pueblo County. When her father went to check on her in her bedroom, he discovered she had left the home through a window.

She is believed to have left voluntarily with her 17-year-old boyfriend.

Meeks is described as white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

She could be traveling with her boyfriend in a black Honda Civic or gray Ford Mustang. Authorities believe Meeks could be staying in local hotels and may be traveling back and forth from Pueblo to Denver.

The PCSO is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 583-6250.

zhillstrom@chieftain.com