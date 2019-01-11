My father, Jack Sandstrom, used to have a saying, though it was both cliche and contained colorful language not suitable for a family newspaper.

In a nutshell, though, it was about the nature of opinions, and that everybody has one and they all stink.

Which brings us to the state of the news in 2019.

You can't watch television news without hearing some blowhard's opinion, usually during primetime hours on Fox News or CNN, masquerading as news or in lieu of actual journalism.

I'd argue that print journalism is separate from this 24-hour news station problem, as we label our opinion pieces as such using big letters, letting the reader know "This is not news. It is just opinion."

But in The Pueblo West View, we've traditionally put our opinion section on page 2, way up front right after our top headlines of the week.

And, as you've no doubt noticed (unless you're reading this online, of course), this column is printed on page 4, not page 2.

Going forward, we're going to run our opinion page a little deeper into the paper, and the reason behind this is to make sure that the news that is important to Pueblo West is displayed prominently, as it is much more important than any crackpot opinions you'll read on this page (present company most certainly included).

This is a move rooted a bit in uniformity, as our parent publication, The Pueblo Chieftain, runs its opinion section on its fourth page. But there's a fair bit of ideology behind the move, as well.

We will now see our A2 page as a home for stories that simply could not fit on our front page for one reason or another, but are still nearly or just as important as any front page story.

In the past, our secondary stories were often buried three or four pages in, and because of that, some stories of vital importance may have been glossed over. We're hoping this change rectifies some of that.

Now, since I mentioned him, what would my father think about all of this?

Well, he passed away in 2008, before our entire news and political landscape became a dumpster fire, so if he wasn't hiding in a backyard shanty wearing a tinfoil hat, he'd probably just shrug and use it as a jumping off point to complain about how much he misses Walter Kronkite.

And some of that colorful language he was so partial to? I'm sure I'd hear some of that attached to some of our more infamous political and "news" figures (note my use of quotations when referring to some of those more prominent 24-hour opinion people).

Anyway, as always, we certainly appreciate any feedback you may have about this change or really anything you see in this publication, good, bad or indifferent.

Anthony Sandstrom, The View's associate editor, is a Pueblo West resident who has roots in the community dating back to 1980. In addition to serving as editor, he is also the sports reporter for The View. To contribute ideas or news tips, email him at asandstrom@chieftain.com.