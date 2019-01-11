Pueblo retailers enjoyed a jolly start to the holidays.

Department stores, smaller retailers and restaurants reported a sharp jump in sales in November compared to a year earlier, according to the latest city of Pueblo sales tax report. The increase tracks with reports that the start of the holiday season was strong nationally.

A report on sales in December is due next month.

"Local consumer spending jumped by the most in four months," Pueblo City Manager Sam Azad said in a statement accompanying the release of the November data.

The increase also helped end a three-month streak of weaker overall spending.

In November, overall spending activity, including business investment, was up 3.7 percent from November 2017. The uptick pushed overall spending growth in the city to 1.3 percent for the first 11 months of the year.

Azad said the uptick was a welcome turn but city leaders remain cautious about the coming months.

"As several areas of economic uncertainties such as trade wars, rate hikes and now the federal government partial shutdown continues, the sentiment of consumer confidence begins to erode suggesting that consumers could pull back spending in the months ahead," he said.

Local economic factors such as weak job growth since 2017 and a leveling off of Pueblo's hot housing market also impact spending rates. Local officials hope a series of job announcements in recent months will provide a boost.

The report for November showed major gains by department stores (up 8 percent from November 2010), smaller retailers (up 11 percent), restaurants (up 6.2 percent) and furniture stores (up 21.5 percent.)

City officials caution that month-to-month sales trends can fluctuate widely based on individual companies' monthly adjustments and reporting schedules but, overall, they say the November report points to a solid month for most retailers and other consumer companies.

"The general sales tax — an indicator of the local consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the local economic activity — increased 4.1 percent," Azad said.

Hotel spending slipped 1 percent but that followed a large year-over-year increase of 11 percent in October. Year to date, hotel spending is nearly flat at 0.6 percent but that figure is on top of last year's robust 13.4 percent growth.

Business capital improvement and construction spending was down for another month but not by as much in the past, based on use tax data.

Other major sectors reported slower growth or declines: auto dealerships (up 1.2 percent), building material suppliers (down -1.4 percent) and cable TV/internet and cellphone companies (down 4.3 percent.)

The expanded Pueblo Crossing shopping center continues to be a growing draw. Spending was up about 9 percent in the general area of the shopping center compared to November 2017, according to the city's report.

