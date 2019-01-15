In briefs

Gas Gauge

Stores on the South Side continue to offer among the lowest-cost gas in the area with the Loaf 'N Jug at 3980 Ivywood Lane and the Walmart Neighborhood Market advertising per gallon prices of $2.17 as of Monday, according to gasbuddy.com. Several other stations, including some near Downtown, advertised prices in the low $2.20s.

Pueblo's average per gallon price as of early Monday was $2.31 compared to $2.02 in Colorado Springs and Denver and $2.09 in Fort Collins-Loveland, according to travel group AAA's daily price survey. The statewide average price was $2.13.

Enrollment deadline today for ACA health insurance

Today marks the deadline to Affordable Care Act health insurance in Colorado for 2019, according the state Division of Insurance. Non-ACA health insurance options are available throughout the year.

Colorado is among the states that extended its ACA open enrollment period for the current year. After today, only people with a qualifying life event such as a job loss may enroll in ACA coverage for 2019.

For more information on ACA insurance plans, call Connect for Health Colorado at 855-752-6749 or visit the agency's website at 855-752-6749.

Business confidence levels off in Colorado

BOULDER — Colorado business leaders are lowering their growth expectations going into the new year, according to a new survey from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The overall reading is roughly neutral at 50.1 but that is the index's lowest point lowest point since 2011 and down sharply from the 61.3 score hit in the April-June quarter of last year, the study authors noted. A score above 50 signals a positive outlook. A score below 50 marks a negative outlook.

“All of the sub-categories around their business — capital expenditures, hiring, sales and profits — are all above 50 or in the expansionary territory. So they’re still optimistic, but not bullishly optimistic," CU researcher Richard Wobbekind said.

The business leaders signaled they are slightly more optimistic about the state economy (a score of 51) than they are about the national economy.

“We just came through the holiday season with really strong retail sales,” Wobbekind said. “The employment numbers are still very strong. The unemployment rate is still low. GDP growth for the fourth quarter will end up being a very solid number. I don’t think you can look at anything related to the real economy, other than perhaps housing, and say, ‘It’s really slowing down.’ There is plenty of spending power out there.”

