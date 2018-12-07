If you believe the definition of a “good” public meeting is one in which everyone leaves with a warm and fuzzy feeling, then the recent Pueblo City Schools (D60) town hall at Central High School failed that test.

D60 officials held the meeting, the second in a series of four, to educate citizens about the maintenance and repair needs facing the district’s 30 schools. More than 250 people attended, some of whom were there to do more than listen.

Central High supporters, many decked out in Wildcat colors, used the forum to argue against their school’s possible closure. One of them, local attorney Jim Koncilja, questioned whether D60’s estimate of $785 million in needed repairs had been inflated.

On that issue, Koncilja may have had a point. We’re wondering, too, if the price tag for taking care of all of the work identified in D60’s facilities needs plan really is that high. This weekend, The Pueblo Chieftain will have additional coverage that will shed further light on that subject.

But whether the number is $785 million, $392 million or $196 million, the school district has serious maintenance issues that have to be addressed.

These may not be apparent, even to people who are in the schools on a regular basis. Students and parents might take note of minor problems like chipped paint or cracked plaster in the walls, for example, but not necessarily the ancient water heater that’s getting ready to blow and cause extensive flooding damage.

Even if all of the schools were in immaculate condition, there’s no denying that many are operating with student populations that are far below the capacities the buildings were designed to hold. While district officials insist they haven’t made any decisions about closing or consolidating schools yet, the reality is that’s going to have to happen sooner or later.

That’s something Pueblo city taxpayers should welcome, by the way. D60 officials should be operating the district as efficiently and cost effectively as possible. The money saved by closing and consolidating schools can be used in other ways to make the district stronger and better equipped to serve the needs of its students and the community at large.

It’s going to be tough for loyal alumni of (insert your school’s name here) to accept the possible closure of that school. We encourage people who have attended D60 schools to consider the greater good for the district’s future over the fate of individual schools.

Two more town hall meetings are scheduled this month, one at East High School Dec. 18 and the other at South High School Dec. 19. We hope those meetings will be as well attended as the one at Central.

More than likely, D60 officials will continue to hear from people worried about school closures. At the end of the process, some tough decisions will have to be made.

Let’s hope D60 officials have the courage to make wise, even if unpopular, decisions — and then see them through.