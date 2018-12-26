Morality is being sacrificed

to avoid hurt feelings

Why is such bothersome stuff going on these days? It's keeping news program editors humming and one wonders: "What's happening?"

The biased mainstream media aren't giving the straight story, but honest TV news (FOX and AOL) report Democratic politicians' childlike tantrums, including name calling and outright lying, morbid news of crimes and even deaths (because greedy criminals with idiots' support have brought drugs, legal or otherwise, into our communities), and the more than ususal vagrant related problems. Police, doing their level best to deal with subsequent problems, are outnumbered and overworked.

I believe the majority of us decent citizens citizens abhor the situation, but what rights have we? Seemingly, the new liberal push accepts any deviant behavior so as to not cause anyone to feel "unloved."

Tolerance of previously unacceptable social behavior, childish politicians' tantrums and record breaking extreme weather conditions, remind me of a chapter in a book that I read often. It describes communities that ceased to exist ages ago. I doubt you have heard of a place named Sodom and its neighbor Gomorrah. Very interesting and the last chapter describes the solution, but I wouldn't want you to read it, be upset and miss out on any of your "fun" using drugs.

Bud Butler, Pueblo West

Status quo isn't acceptable

for Pueblo's future

As we understand more of the scope of the Russian disinformation campaign, we now understand that it is based on aggressive use of nationwide mass media systems. Mass media blankets our country, reaching into large and small towns. Thus questions arise for Pueblo: Could an aggressive national disinformation campaign unconsciously influence any portion of local opposition to change? Perhaps yes.

Why, for instance, is it so difficult to a pass a reasonable tax increase in support of infrastructure, schools or law and order requirements? Why is it so difficult to get to "yes"? It appears that the unrelent­ing objections of the same few cynics stop new ideas time and again. It’s not like problems go away. So why object? What’s the ultimate purpose in objecting? To do nothing? I don’t mean to infer any opposition to free speech. Of course not. But constant negative media may be a factor in opposition to clear-cut public needs. Is misdirection free speech?

We must consider that the national disinformation campaign may have reached our city. But nega­tivism is not a solution for Pueblo. We will elect a mayor on hope for a better future. Our soon-to-be-elected mayor will need significant community support to counter the nagging nabobs of negativism. His success is our success.

Change is inevitable. Doing nothing comes to having nothing. Pueblo will either change or decay. There are compelling arguments against some change, but they must not be convincing for all change.

Dave Mynatt, Pueblo

President's claims about immigrants

are not accurate

As the president tells it, we desperately need a wall to protect us from immigrants who “are pouring into our country” with “tremendous medical problems” which are “contagious.” I have also heard the president suggest that immigrants are the cause of the drug problem and that they are terrorists.

Politifact, a research institute dedicated to rating the truthfulness of politician’s claims, labels President Donald Trump’s assertion about immigrants and infectious disease “pants on fire.” Very few diseases are brought to the United States by illegal aliens; legal aliens are carefully screened to prevent such events.

While illegal drugs do enter the U. S. on the southern border, the amounts have been declining in the past five years, according to Business Insider. Although 95 percent of illegal aliens are not involved in drug smuggling, most of the heroin that enters the country does cross the Mexican border.

OK, but here’s a little perspective. Only about one-fifth of drug related deaths stem from illegal drugs — approximately 15,000 annually. Some of these drugs are produced in our own country. Overdoses of prescribed pharmaceuticals are higher — 22,000 annually. Deaths related to alcohol and tobacco are hundreds of times more common.

According to the Cato Institute, the chances of an American being killed by a foreign-born terrorist between 1975 and 2005 was 1 in 3.5 billion.

If a wall were built along the southern border, we would still have all of the problems we do now.

Tom Simms, Pueblo