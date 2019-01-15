Nawrocki should focus

on qualifications, not color

In a recent article, mayoral candidate Steve Nawrocki said he would hire a "woman of color," to be his assistant mayor.

If the prerequisite of a hire is based on race and/or gender, by definition that is a form of racism.

It would better serve Nawrocki to hire the best qualified person for that position and if it turns out to be a woman of color, that would be a plus for him and the city.

Also, it seems as if Nawrocki's comment is meant to solicit a targeted group of voters. Not a very ethical way to conduct oneself.

Robert Morris, Pueblo

Thurston's allegations

were unfounded

Randy Thurston’s veiled accusations that the actions of Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz and his staff are not transparent clearly are off base.

The election process and the procedures used to count and verify votes always involve at least two election judges from different political parties. If there ever is any concern or questions about legality of the vote counting process, representatives from both parties are on site to bring their concern(s) to Ortiz or his staff. It is interesting that complaints about voting seem to come from individuals outside of the internal process and are speculative in nature.

It has been my experience that regardless of party affiliation, election workers have been honest, sincerely committed to ensuring the election process is fair and run efficiently. Quite frankly, I, and many of these part-time employees, are offended by the accusations that we are not doing our part to run fair and honest elections.

There are several ways to improve efficiency in the election process and it starts with the voter. Mark your ballot correctly, don’t spill coffee or food on the ballot, sign the ballot correctly, vote at the proper location and make certain you change your address if you move.

Tony Montoya, Pueblo West

Do some homework

on mayoral candidates

I am hoping that the Pueblo voters do a little research of the two candidates running for mayor, Nick Gradisar and Steve Nawrocki.

We have an opportunity to build a different government and be more flexible in our thinking. I have gone to the debates and read up on both candidates extensively, while I started with an open mind and not convinced that either fit the bill for myself.

I recently have dug deep to see their pros and cons. I have looked at Nawrocki and investigated his voting record with the City Council. For the most part, I was surprised that I agreed with most of his ideas.

(One must remember that there are seven votes on council and his was just one of seven.) It is very evident that he truly cares for and loves this city. I must say Nawrocki has done an outstanding service to our community in the past.

Gradisar relies on his experience with the water board and claims as though he controlled all the positive change on that board. (Let's remember there are six water board members.) He ties everything to the water works. (Maybe that's all he knows.)

How much time went into his thought that the street repairs should be tied to the size of your water meter (read his blog online)? I see no responsible thinking in that. It seems like an easy way to answer a question without any proactive research.

Michael Menor, Pueblo