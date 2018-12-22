The Pueblo Chieftain sports staff is publishing the Best of Pueblo Preps teams for the 2018 fall sports season that include boys cross country, boys golf, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls cross-country, girls softball, girls volleyball, gymnastics and football. The Chieftain, along with GateHouse Media, will honor each of the recipients at a June 12 banquet in Pueblo. Each sport will include a most valuable player and a coach of the year.

Today, we unveil the top performers in boys cross-country, boys golf, boys tennis, girls cross-country and gymnastics.

BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY

Rye High School coach TJ Blackhurst was named coach of the year for the boys and girls teams. Numerous Thunderbolts joined him including runner of the year Jacob Garner, Ivan Andozla, Schon Moore and Josehua Garner.

Pueblo West placed two runners on the first team with Luke Lehumphl and Ryan Nicoll joining the fray.

BOYS GOLF

Pueblo West High School's Toby Salinas received golfer of the year and was the lone Cyclone represented on the list.

Centennial filled the list with three golfers including Kenny Decker, Rick Lane and Chazz Vigil.

Central, Rye and Swallows Charter Academy also placed one golfer on the list with Nick Krupka for the Wildcats, Johnny Marquez for the Thunderbolts and Keaton Murphy for the Spartans.

BOYS TENNIS

Pueblo West made noise with four individuals or doubles players on the list. Austin Kemmet earned player of the year and was joined by Zach Adams/Corey McCarthy, Zack Kwitek/Brendan Bradfield and Alec Cruz/Tommy Cruz, who each earned a spot on the first team.

Kemmet, Adams and McCarthy along with Alec and Tommy Cruz combined to go 26-0 prior to state.

Cyclones coach Nathan Mutz earned coach of the year honors as the team finished 9-0 in dual competition.

Central also stuffed the list with three athletes. Dario Alcala, Aaron Guerrero and Dylan Miller. Alcala had a team-high nine wins.

Centennial's Ryder Aguilar and doubles team Bryant Jones and Trevor Niccoli round out the first team.

GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY

The girls list resembles the boys with four Thunderbolts filling slots along with two Cyclones.

Audrey Maroney earned runner of the year for the girls and Lauren Maroney, Faith Paquette, Lindsey Muniz found a spot on the team for Rye.

Audrey Maroney placed seventh at the 2018 Class 2A state meet and clocked in at 20 minutes 49.7 seconds.

Shayana Holcomb and Aspen Fulbright were the reps for Pueblo West.

GYMNASTICS

Jada Martinez received recognition on the list for for the Pueblo Central gymnastics team. Martinez, who attends Pueblo West, scored a 9.3 in the floor routine in her final performance at Nogare's Gym on Oct. 13

She also won the all-around at the event for Central.