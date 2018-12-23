RENO, Nev. — Even without a full squad, the Pueblo County High School wrestling team made waves at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.

The Hornets finished tied for third with 5A’s Pomona and scored 172 points with 10 of their 14 wrestlers.

Christopher Fasano (160) won his division and capped it with a 7-4 decision victory against Hayden Lieb of Bethel (Alaska).

Jaxon Garoutte (145) and Brendon Garcia (113) each finished second. Eric Griego (106) placed fourth.

Pueblo West finished 38th with 63 points and did not have any wrestlers place in the top six.

“I’m really pleased with how we did,” coach Eddie Soto said. “We only brought 10 guys. But it was nice that every single wrestler contributed. We had some guys step up and have some pretty big wins. … Imagine what we could do if we had all 14.”

Fasano, along with Garoutte and Griego, entered the tournament unseeded. Each made deep runs into the competition and Fasano emerged undefeated.

Fasano earned a pin, technical fall, major decision and two decision victories en route to a championship at RTOC.

“For Fasano to be unseeded and make his way through the tournament and win, that’s pretty impressive,” Soto said. “That’s a story in itself, especially for him knowing that he had to go in the tournament unseeded.”

Garoutte also had a notable run, which included knocking off the No. 6-ranked 152 pounder in the nation in Pomona’s Theorius Robison.

Robison bested Garoutte in a 5-2 decision nearly a year ago at a quad meet, but the latter executed well in their matchup Saturday.

Garoutte picked up a 3-2 decision win against Robison to advance to the finals. Garoutte nearly escaped with a victory against Legend Lamer of Cresent Valley (Oregon) – Garoutte held a 3-1 lead in the third – but was pinned and forced to settle for second.

“He got caught, he was in on a shot, (Lamer) cradled him up,” Soto said. “It was one of those things … he was a tall lanky kid. But he went into that semifinal and beat (Robison). The funny thing is, that kid only has five career losses and three of them are to County kids.”

Garoutte joined the list with Hunter and Grant Willits as the other Hornets to knock off Robison.

Meanwhile, Griego, though he finished fourth at the tournament, made a name for himself.

All five of the sophomore’s wins came by pin fall and none of the victories went to the third period.

Soto said Griego has showed flashes of greatness during practices.

He demonstrated that in Nevada.

“I think this will be a big mental boost for him,” Soto said. To place fourth at a tournament of this caliber, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be up there with the No. 1-ranked kids in our class in 4A. If we could get him to wrestle in matches how he does in practice that will be great.”

