As economic concerns here in Pueblo County and elsewhere throughout the country and world grow more severe as the coronavirus has forced the shutdown of much of normal public life, including businesses considered non-essential, officials in Pueblo are readying an effort to help out.

And Gov. Jared Polis announced that federal loan assistance for the state’s small businesses has been secured.

Officials announced the Pueblo Economic Business Recovery Team during a press conference on Thursday updating the status of the COVID-19 situation in Pueblo County.

The entities involved include the city, county, Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo Downtown Association, Pueblo Economic Development Corporation, Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office emergency operations center, Small Business Development Center, and Southern Colorado Community Lending.

"This group came together to realize that we exist to serve our businesses here in Pueblo and to leverage the resources that we can collectively bring to help ensure that we support our businesses," said Steven Trujillo, president and CEO of the Latino chamber.

The initiatives the team will focus on include identifying local, state, and national resources focused on aiding businesses during disaster times such as this; developing community efforts that help drive local investment into businesses that help ensure the community knows about the businesses still offering takeout, delivery, and conducting business in the community; and leveraging the group’s network of communications to secure resources to deploy throughout the community and make sure businesses of all sizes have access to those resources.

Trujillo said a survey soon will be conducted, asking business owners in Pueblo County to give detailed insight as to the impact coronavirus is having so that the team has that information in front of them to guide decisions.

Trainings will be deployed to help businesses understand the new way of operating with available technology, and what platforms will be available to them.

"We want to ensure that for the immediate future and next six months and beyond we’re here collectively as a team to support our businesses, and we’re here to make sure we do all we can to bring the resources to our community," Trujillo said.

Many employees of small businesses are out of work at least temporarily, and state Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, wants to be sure those impacted get online and apply for Colorado unemployment insurance as soon as possible. Esgar said computer servers have been updated to meet the current demand.

"We are expanding that statewide to make sure that more people can get covered," Esgar said. "At the state level, we are also looking at different ways right now to see if we can’t figure out ways to forego some debt for displaced workers at this point. Nothing is set yet. We are having those conversations still."

Mayor Nick Gradisar was direct when asked how this period of economic inactivity will impact Pueblo, saying it will take a long time to recover.

"This is going to be a big economic disaster for the city," he said. "We rely on sales tax and with the economy and the entire world shutting down for who knows how long, it’s going to have a dramatic effect on Pueblo.

"But I think the important part at this point is: Let’s get through this medical crisis. We’ll keep thinking about making plans for how to deal with it economically, but our thoughts ought to be on the medical aspect of it at this point."

In other economic news, it was announced Thursday that federal loan assistance for Colorado’s small businesses has been secured, unlocking billions in economic recovery loans for businesses impacted by COVID-19, according to Polis’ office.

Colorado small businesses in all 64 counties impacted by COVID-19 can seek individual loans up to $2 million as part of the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

