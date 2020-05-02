A new web-based app is turning out to be the ultimate social distancing tool for local liquor store owners and their distributors.

BeverageX, created by a Denver-based company, allows for easy inventory management and ordering for liquor store owners as well as convenience and grocery stores selling alcohol. It is providing a critical link between employees and distributors.

Once logged in to the store’s portfolio of products, the viewer can quickly find which products require counts, those that need reordering or whether there is an inventory performance issue.

“This reduces the amount of time people are needed in-store and improves social distancing for all,” said Kevin Byrne, BeverageX founder. The platform, “Simplifies product ordering making it so easy for retailers that they place orders in minutes, not hours.”

In Pueblo West, Big Bear Wine & Liquor is trying the new app.

“We are currently using this at both (2037 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, and 940 Hailey Lane, Pueblo West, ) locations. This new product is a game changer especially for times like these,” said Ryan Seybold, Big Bear Wine & Liquor co-owner.

“It has worked great for us. I am excited to see how it will impact both the industry and our business in the coming months,” Seybold said.

“It is the ultimate social distancing tool for both the business owner and the distributor. By minimizing in-store business activities during these challenging times, we’re not only better protecting our employees and distribution partners from COVID-19, but also every Big Bear shopper who walks the aisles of our stores,” Seybold said.

The company is waiving all fees while social distancing guidelines are in place.

Colorado became the first statewide market for BeverageX. Last week, all off-premise retailers and distributors that use a point of sale system were able to access the service nationwide.

So far, Seybold said, the app, “Has helped us save on payroll which in turn has given us the opportunity to give back to the community.”

Although business in general has increased at the Big Bear liquor stores, Seybold said he suspects alcohol sales in general as an industry may be flat or down.

“The amount of alcohol that is consumed at bars and restaurants is not factored into any of these numbers. Bars and restaurants are struggling mightily and we have friends in the industry that say although they can sell alcohol out their doors it definitely isn’t making up for those lost sales,” Seybold explained.

“Despite being up in business we recognize that our friends in the restaurant industry are struggling to survive. We along with the distributors are trying to do our part by buying meals for our staff from them to help support them as much as we can,” Seybold said.

To learn more about the new app go to beveragex.com or log on to https://youtu.be/HBA0LAQhOIc.

