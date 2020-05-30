Avey joins staff at

Sonntag Family Dental

Dr. Matthew Avey has joined the staff at Sonntag Family Dental, 4130 Redwood Lane, Suite 130.

Avey has been practicing dentistry since 2017. He aims to build trusting relationships with his patients by treating them with compassion and care.

Originally from west Denver, Avey graduated from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine and the University of Denver.

Call Sonntag Family Dental at 564-1102; office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.