A local couple who met in college here have returned to their roots, providing dental care and giving back to the community they grew up in.

Dr. David Sisneros and his wife Alyssa recently opened Rocky Mountain Dental Company at 1026 Eagleridge Blvd., taking over for the retiring Charles Gordon. They purchased the practice in November and after renovations had plans to reopen at the beginning of April, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed that plan.

“Just in the past month we have been able to see patients. We have all new regulations with protective wear and navigating that is interesting.

It is still hard to find a lot of it (personal protective equipment),” Sisneros said.

Sisneros and his staff have created a digital waiting room. All paperwork is completed online ahead of time.

A patient calls the office upon arrival at the parking lot and Janelle Marquez, office manager, goes out and takes a temperature reading to assure the patient does not have a fever.

“When we are ready for the patient, we call them and they go directly into the patient room which has been completely cleaned up and turned over after the previous patient. The nice thing is we have hepa filters that help filter the air and we limit patient interaction that would have happened in the waiting room.

So far, it seems to be working,” he said.

Because Sisneros is a new dentist in town, he said he’s not as busy as a dentist with an established practice and can take a little more time with each patient. The clinic’s first 100 new patients will receive a quip toothbrush.

Sisneros graduated Pueblo West High School in 2005 and Alyssa graduated Pueblo County High School in 2008. The couple met when both went to college at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

They both went on to the University of Minnesota where Alyssa completed dental hygienist school and Sisneros completed dental school.

It was their experience in college that made them decide they want to give back to the community they grew up in.

“I got the National Health Services Scholarship and if you agree to work four years in an under-served area, your student loans will be forgiven,” he explained.

After five years in Alamosa working for Valley Wide Health Systems, the couple were debt free and ready to return to their hometown.

“We were looking to find an organization to help and when we heard about the Pueblo Hispanic Educational Fund, which helps students get scholarships, we knew we found an organization that was willing to give back and we wanted to help other students get scholarships. If we hadn’t had our scholarships our lives would be very different now,” he explained.

According to the foundation’s website, since 2016, more than $1.3 million dollars in scholarships have been awarded to local students though funds allocated by the Pueblo Board of County Commissioners to the Pueblo County Scholarship Fund and matching grants through the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.

For every 25 new patients the Rocky Mountain Dental practice gets, the business sponsors a writing course which helps students learn how to write essays needed to apply for scholarships and to apply for college entrance. The first workshop drew about 10 students and was taught at CSU-Pueblo by one of the professors there.

The Sisneros couple is joined in their new practice by dental assistant Nura Noriega. The practice is able to offer “a little bit of everything” among general family dentistry services, he said.

Sometimes “Dr. Camilla” is in the office as well. She is the couple’s 2-1/2 year-old daughter.

“She doesn’t really seem to understand what we do yet - she just wants to give flu shots,” he said with a laugh. “We are expecting a baby in July - a baby boy.”

The office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the business phone is 719-544-7672. For details, log onto https://www.rockymountaindentalco.com.

