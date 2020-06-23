Pandemic gives birth to ’Al Fresco at the Winery’

CANON CITY — Two local businesses severely impacted by coronavirus closures have joined forces for a divine solution to their economic woes.

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. Highway 50, has been able to reopen for tastings under state guidance for restaurants, thanks to the help of its next door neighbor, the Abbey Events Center, 2951 E. U.S. Highway 50, which is supplying the required food.

The winery offers all tastings at its outdoors seating with appropriate distancing between groups and food from the events center.

"I figured since we needed to offer a food solution in order to open, why not partner with our friend and neighbor?" said Larry Oddo, winery owner. "Closed for banquets and meetings, they, like us, were trying to find different ways to generate revenues.

I gave them a call and they were thrilled to collaborate with us," Oddo said.

The collaboration has given birth to "Al Fresco at the Winery" where customers can pick from 10 different choices on the event’s center menu. Dishes created by events center Chef Rob Portice includes cheese trays, fruit plates, salads, wraps and sandwiches, all of which pair well with a variety of Abbey wine.

The collaboration is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Guests should make a reservation at the winery by calling 719-276-5191 to secure seating and then can place food orders directly with the events center by calling 719-275-8631 and paying with a credit card.

The food order will be delivered to the winery in approximately 20 minutes and guests can pick their favorite wines to accompany the dishes. Tasting flights of wines, excluding premiums, cost $8, or customers may purchase wine by the bottle or by the glass.

"If this works out well for both of us, we will continue to offer these options on an ongoing basis. We love it when customers spend time with us on our beautiful property," Oddo said.

Winery guests also may order food for delivery from Jimmy John’s. That option is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Last summer’s Pizza Mondays with Fire It Up Pizza were popular at the winery as well, so Oddo said he hopes to have a pizza schedule finalized soon.

Each outdoor seating reservation is limited to 1.5 hours to allow as many guests as possible to enjoy the experience. The gift shop will be open and masks are required for those visiting the gift shop or the restrooms.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at https://chieftain.com/subscribenow