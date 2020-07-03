indieDwell, a manufacturer of modular affordable housing that announced last fall its plan to open a second United States location in Pueblo, will begin production at its new Pueblo factory on Monday.

The company completed improvements at its Downtown location on North Elizabeth Street at the end of June, according to information provided by Chris Blanchard, the sales and marketing manager for indieDwell.

Initial staffing levels will be around 100 employees by year-end and will grow to nearly 200 as the company add production lines in early 2021, Blanchard said.

"We’re thrilled to be officially starting operations in Pueblo," Ron Francis, the factor’s general manager, said. "At maximum capacity, we will produce approximately 300,000 square feet of affordable housing annually for the local and regional market while creating well-paying jobs, learning trade and having some fun."

Initial projects emerging from the Pueblo factory include a sober living facility for the Southeast Health Group and a project for NeighborWorks Southern Colorado.

City Council last year approved providing more than $1.5 million in half-cent sales tax economic-development funds to the company, which is based in Boise, Idaho.

The 100,000 square-foot facility indieDwell will operate out of is at 205 N. Elizabeth St. near the Riverwalk -- formerly the AG Warehouse.

indieDwell has committed to employing a minimum of 171 employees at the new Pueblo warehouse.

The money the city provided will be used by indieDwell to purchase equipment and provide pre-employment training at Pueblo Community College, among other uses.

The employees at indieDwell will have annual average salaries before benefits of $38,248, according to the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation.

Founded in 2016, indieDwell is a modular manufacturer of healthy, durable, energy-efficient, sustainable housing with a stated mission to help solve the country’s affordable housing crisis. The homes are made from recycled shipping containers.

It offers three different sizes of energy-efficient, sustainable housing units, including a a 320-square-foot design, a 640-square-foot space, and 960-square-foot homes with a number of different floor plan configurations. The cost of the homes range from $55,000 up to $120,000.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.