Pulse Real Estate Group Agents of the Month for July are: first place: Ray Catulli; and second place: Scott Coddington.

Pueblo Home Realty Agents of the Month for July are: first place: Steve Lewis; second place: Cris Salerno; and third place: Amanda Oliver. Lister of the Month for July is: Steve Lewis.

Rocky Mountain Realty Agents of the Month for July are: first place: Team Familia, Michelle Gonzales and Ed Vigil; second place: Alex Pacheco; and third place: Rudy Stupar.