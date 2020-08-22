Parkview announces promotion, realignment

Parkview Medical Center last week announced that David Salazar will co-manage the hospital’s Environmental Service, Patient Transport and Valet departments. He joins April Vargas, who has been manager for three years.

Salazar and Vargas will oversee the maintaining of a sanitary environment for patients, visitors and staff. In addition, the two will team together to educate and train staff in their respective departments.

"Dave has worked tirelessly to ensure that our facilities are clean and safe for patients, staff, and visitors alike. I consider him the embodiment of ’can do’ and ’consider it done’ when it comes to our environmental services operations," stated Carl Swithers, vice president of Ancillary Services.

Salazar joined the Parkview team in 2009. In 2012, he was the winner of the prestigious, Starburst Award for his outstanding contributions in customer service, patient care and quality efforts.