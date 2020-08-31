New Black Hills official to focus on business development

Pueblo native Russell Drury recently joined Black Hills Energy as the local business development manager. Russell’s primary responsibilities include managing the local key accounts team to grow existing customers and helping recruit new companies to the Colorado territory.

Drury joins Black Hills after an extensive career in operations and marketing with Loaf ’N Jug Stores and SRP Companies. Most recently, he served as the executive director for Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford.

In 1994, Russell graduated from Colorado State University Pueblo with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Of his new role, Drury said, "Employers have many attractive options to choose from in this beautiful state. Southern Colorado, and the mountain communities we serve like Westcliffe and Cripple Creek have as much, if not more to offer employers than the rest of the state and we want to help them see those opportunities."

Vance Crocker, Black Hills’ vice president in Colorado, said Drury brings his wealth of experience to the business development group. Crocker said "Economic development is the cornerstone to healthy communities. As an energy partner, we recognize our role in supporting the vitality of the communities we serve and to help them move forward and thrive."