From the classics to today’s pop hits, music touches almost every aspect of our everyday lives. Although what genre we prefer varies greatly, we all have our favorite artists, songs and albums that we connect with. Whether you’ve been in a nostalgic mood recently or are looking to discover new music to fall in love with, here a few music podcasts to listen to.

Switched on Pop

Musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding discuss their passion for pop music and its artists. From Demi Lovato to Justin Timberlake, Sloan and Harding pull back the curtain on how pop hits work their magic on our ears and our culture. Recent episodes include: "Is There An Indie Rock Conspiracy," "LIzzo And The End of Genre" and "Taylor Swift Causes a PANIC!"

Find it: https://www.switchedonpop.com/

All Songs Considered

Music nerds Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton host this NPR-produced podcast. Boilen and Hilton dive into the week’s best new music discoveries, interview emerging artists, icons and legends. Each episode features the latest in music news, which albums are dropping and what are the hottest hits. Recent episodes include: "Guest DJ: IDLES," "New Music Friday" and "New Mix: Faye Webster, Khiis, The Quiet Temple, mxmtoon, More."

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510019/all-songs-considered

Kyle Meredith With …

WFPK’s Kyle Meredith gets fans closer to their favorite artists. Meredith, a nationally syndicated radio host, interviews legendary and newer musicians about how their music is made and where their journey is going. Artists such as Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, Arctic Monkeys and The National join Meredith for lively discussions. Recent episodes include: "Kyle Meredith With… Wire," "Kyle Meredith With… Howard Jones" and "Kyle Meredith With… Mac DeMarco."

Find it: https://consequenceofsound.net/kylemeredithwith/

Questlove Supreme

Hosted by legendary Roots drummer Questlove, Supreme features him using his connections in the music industry to interview the movers and creators from around the music world. Questlove combines interviews, humor, pop culture and music into each episode. Recent episodes include: "Michelle Obama," "Linda Perry" and "Patrice Rushen."

Find it: https://www.pandora.com/station/play/4251530257164576671