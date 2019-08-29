Boyz II Men brought down the house Aug. 16 at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, performing a stellar set with a few surprises.



I was thrilled at the chance to see the group live. It was another event to cross off my bucket list.



Boyz II Men opened with the song that started it all in 1991, “Motownphilly,” from the debut album “Cooleyhighharmony.” It instantly took me back to my senior year.



The energy level was phenomenal. People rose to their feet, swaying with the new jack beat. Wanya Morris showed off slick moves as he belted, “We’re kickin’ it just for you ... Motownphilly back again.“ So much fun!



Wanya and brother Nathan, along with Sean Stockman, were dressed in white and all smiles as the crowd cheered to see the trio perform. The years have been kind to the group, which they reminded the crowd on multiple occasions that they’ve been together for 27 years. Bass singer Michael McCrary departed the vocal quartet in 2003 due to complications from MS, making Boyz II Men a trio.



The magic continued with back-to-back No. 1s, “On Bended Knee,” “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” and “Four Seasons Of Loneliness.” They sounded as great today as they did years ago.



Wanya’s delivery of the heartfelt lyrics of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” was moving. This G.C. Cameron cover was a game-changer for BIIM back when grunge was moving into the mainstream.



Stockman has long been a favorite of mine. I’ll argue with anyone, his falsetto is by far the best in the business. “On Bended Knee” never sounded better.



A few unexpected surprises came when Sean and Nathan appeared on stage with guitars. Wanya took over lead vocal while the familiar chords of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz began. They rocked it out. Wanya can sing! “American Woman” (The Guess Who), “Locked Out Of Heaven” (Bruno Mars), “Come Together” (The Beatles) and “Open Arms” (Journey) were awesome and showed versatility.



“Water Runs Dry” and “I’ll Make Love To You” were hugely popular with the fans, but it was “A Song For Mama” that got me. This song, like no other, makes me think of my mom. I didn’t expect to hear it, since it’s one of the group’s less-known hits, but it happened and I’m grateful. Tears did fall.



“One Sweet Day” and “End Of The Road” closed the show.



“End Of The Road” is such a classic. In a career with so many possible signature tracks, that was just icing on the cake and the perfect ending to a perfect night.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.