Black History

at El Pueblo

El Pueblo History Museum will continue its celebration of Black History Month with "Embodying Equity: Practicing Anti-Oppresion: with Regan Byrd and Marissa Volpe at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event will be held at the museum located at 301 N. Union Ave and coffee and donuts will be provided.

For more information, visit elpueblohistorymuseum.org or call 583-0453.

2019 SPACe Members' Show

The 2019 Members' Show at SPACe in La Veta is on display until March 9. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. There are 15 SPACe member artists showing a wide variety of artwork in oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media, photography, and fiber. In addition, Kenny Schneider is showing his collection of ex-votos in the Fuller Gallery. These colorful and whimsical creations tell stories taken from Kenny's life. There will be snacks and beverages available, and you visit with the artists. No admission fee. Call 742-3074 for information or visit spanishpeaksarts.org. The SPACe galleries and gift shop are open Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arts Associates

meeting

The Sangre de Cristo Arts Associates meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The meeting will be held Tuesday rather than Monday due to President's Day.

For information, call Nancy Bustillos at 252-0332.

'Heritage Night'

with Don Moon

Don Moon will portray President Teddy Roosevelt during "Heritage Night' at the Pueblo heritage Museum, 201 W. B St at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Moon reenacts several moments from Roosevelt's life after his presidency from 1909 to 1919.

Cost is $5 for non-members and the show is free for Heritage Museum members.

For more information, visit theheritagecenter.us.

William Zinanti

'non-gallery'

William Zinanti, a Colorado native and self-taught artist, will present a "non gallery" at 421 N. Main St Suite 103, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until March 1. Visitors can attend by appointment.

Zinanti draws inspiration from their more playful “child-like” works and loves the challenge of "laying down simple lines and then creating my art by pulling the images that are called from

them."

He has previously shown his work in Aspen, Telluride, Denver and Pueblo.

For more information, call 214-8753.