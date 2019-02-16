Pueblo’s Jewish community reacted with shock, sadness and fear when its members heard news reports of the slaughter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Eleven adults were killed and six people injured, including four police officers, when suspected Gunman Robert Bowers, 46, walked into Sabbath services armed with an assault rifle and three handguns.

If something this awful could happen in a quiet place of worship in a historic Jewish enclave and center for Jewish life, it could happen anywhere.

Members of Temple Emanuel wanted to do something to show their solidarity with the members of the Tree of Life Synagogue.

I doing so, they discovered that they weren’t the only ones shocked and saddened by the massacre.

Creating a memorial

Temple members came up with the idea of creating a memorial to those killed in the attack.

Michael Acuna, who helped organize the effort, said he was surprised by what transpired.

One of the first to call was local artist Joe Kronwitter, volunteering his time and effort into designing, building and mounting the plaque.

“Joe isn’t Jewish, he’s a good friend of mine,” Acuna said. “He just wanted to help.”

Eventually, $1,500 was raised. Enough to create the memorial and also to have professional photographer Mark Schuman photograph it and have a 40-inch by 40-inch copy mounted and framed for presentation to the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The original memorial will be mounted inside Temple Emanuel, Acuna said.

Wide range of support

Donations came in from the Jewish community as expected. But what surprised Acuna was the wide level of support the effort received from Puebloans who weren’t of the Jewish faith.

“What was interesting about the letters we got that were attached to checks,” Acuna said, “was that while people talked about the senselessness of the killing Pittsburgh and how sad it made them, almost everyone said they support the Jewish community in Pueblo and Jews in general.

“They were really supporting us.”

Frightening thoughts

The initial reaction of Acuna and his fellow Jews in Pueblo was concern.

“The first thing that everybody thought, ‘Oh wow, are we going to go through this again?’ Anti-Semitism is on the rise, even in one of our political parties," Acuna said. "That’s what resonated with everybody. A lot of members said, ‘What are we going to do to protect ourselves?’”

Acuna said the Temple already takes extra precautions, watching who comes to their services. If the temple has special events, extra security is brought in and the police are alerted.

The situation is a sad commentary on the state of our society. The United States is a country that was built on and takes pride in its religious freedom.

Heart of an artist

Kronwitter isn’t a self-promoter. He offered a simple explanation for offering his work.

“It kind of struck me about these people being killed,” Kronwitter said. “Things are kind of crazy lately. It was something that I thought I would do.”

Kronwitter, who was an artist in residence at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center for many years, came up with the idea of using a tree as a key part of the memorial.

He carved the tree out of Cherrywood and placed a plaque next to it listing the names of the Tree of Life victims. The monument is as beautiful as it is simple.

Message of sympathy

Once the framing and mounting of the photo is completed, Acuna said he plans to have it shipped to the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The project’s completion is a point of pride for Acuna.

"We said we were going to do this. We collected the money and built the memorial,” Acuna said. “It’s about being accountable.”

Acuna said he hopes the memorial offers solace and solidarity to his Jewish brethren in Pittsburgh.

“I’ll make sure the Tree of Life synagogue gets this,” Acuna said. “They’re going to be amazed that this small congregation in Pueblo did this.”

