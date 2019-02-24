What a surprising, unpredictable award season it has been.

A superhero movie has been a legitimate contender for Best Picture, even taking home the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Christian Bale and Rami Malek have duked it out for the top acting prize with two outstanding performances in which they transformed into the real-life characters they portrayed.

Regina King and Glenn Close have had the awards for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress under their thumbs, and Mahershala Ali continues to be a force (will someone please make him a lead in a film already, he’s amazing!).

It’s been a whirlwind award season that will culminate during the Super Bowl of movie awards with the 91st Academy Awards at 6 p.m. today on ABC.

Who will win? Who will lose? And what will the big surprises be? Only time will tell.

For now, here are my predictions for this year’s Oscars.

Best Picture

“Black Panther;” “BlacKkKlansman;” “Bohemian Rhapsody;” “The Favourite;” “Green Book;” “Roma;” “A Star is Born;” and “Vice.”

And the Oscar will go to … “Green Book.” I was skeptical when I saw the trailers and TV spots for “Green Book.” It looked like a run-of-the-mill comedy. However, it is much more. It is a gripping, striking, uplifting story anchored by two stellar performances by stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. I think it’s deserving of the top prize, albeit, I wouldn’t call it the best film of the year. It deserves the award over “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “A Star is Born.”

Darkhorse: “Roma” would be the first foreign language film to win Best Picture, and it very well has a shot. I won’t be surprised if the Academy selects Alfonso Cuaron’s beautiful story to win the big prize.

My favorite: Honestly, “Green Book” is great. But, I think “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Roma” are all deserving. My favorite movie of 2018 was “Black Panther,” so I’ll say it would be my pick for this top prize.

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron; “Roma;” Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite;” Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman;” Adam McKay, “Vice;” and Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War.”

And the Oscar will go to … Alfonso Cuaron won the award just a few years back for “Gravity.” He’ll take home the prize this year for his beautiful foreign language film “Roma.” A well-crafted, thoughtful and heartfelt black and white film, “Roma” has been one of the most critically acclaimed films this year. Cuaron takes it home.

Darkhorse: Spike Lee should have been nominated — and won — for “Do the Right Thing” in 1989. “BlacKkKlansman” is one of the year’s best films, and one of Lee’s best directorial efforts. The Academy could use this as a “do-over” or “makeup” pick, awarding Lee for a career achievement.

My favorite: “Roma” is gorgeous, but “BlacKkKlansman” cleverly ties in a true story with topical events. I think I’d award Lee for his efforts.

Best Actress

Yalitz Aparicio, “Roma;” Glenn Close, “The Wife;” Olivia Colman, “The Favourite;” Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born;” and Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

And the Oscar will go to … Glenn Close. Close has dominated the awards and her performance in “The Wife” is well deserving of the honor. This is by no means a make up award or career achievement, this is Close getting a well-earned Oscar.

Darkhorse: Lady Gaga was the favorite before awards season. She still has a slim chance of winning the Oscar here, however momentum has all but frozen for she and “A Star is Born.”

My favorite: Yalitz Aparicio in “Roma” is spectacular, but I think Close deserves the win.

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice;” Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born;” Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate;” Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody;” and Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book.”

And the Oscar will go to … Rami Malek’s performance as Freddie Mercury was the strength of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Malek didn’t undergo the same transformation as Christian Bale (who gained upward of 50 pounds to become former Vice President Dick Cheney), however did deliver a stellar performance with a prosthetic mouthpiece. Malek will edge Bale for the award.

Darkhorse: Viggo Mortensen’s performance in “Green Book” is deserving of a nomination. If the award (somehow) doesn’t go to Bale or Malek, Mortensen would be the only other choice.

My favorite: As great as Malek was, I still think Bale’s transformation and performance as Cheney is better. Bale would win if I had a say in the award.

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice;” Marina de Tavira, “Roma;” Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk;” Emma Stone, “The Favourite;” and Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite.”

And the Oscar will go to … Regina King. Though snubbed for a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, King is the odds-on-favorite to bring home the Oscar in this category. Her compelling performance might be the best of any actor all year, in any category.

Darkhorse: King is such a favorite, there’s really no darkhorse. Emily Blunt won the SAG in this category for her role in “A Quiet Place.” Marina de Tavira would be the only person with even the slightest shot.

My favorite: King was the queen of the silver screen as far as a single performance this year. She deserves the crown.

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book;” Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman;” Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born;” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and Sam Rockwell, “Vice.”

And the Oscar will go to … Two years ago, this award was all for Ali’s taking. The same is true this go around. After winning the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild in the same category, it’s all but certain Ali will win his second for his stellar performance in “Green Book.”

Darkhorse: Richard E. Grant was a pre-award season favorite. He’s lost a ton of momentum. But, stranger things have happened. If anyone else has a shot (and they don’t), it’s him.

My Favorite: Sam Rockwell is great as former President George W. Bush in “Vice,” but I still feel that Ali’s performance was better. I’d give the award to Ali, too.

Best Animated Feature:

“Incredibles 2;” “Isle of Dogs;” “Mirai;” “Ralph Breaks the Internet;” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

And the Oscar will go to … Pixar and Disney have historically dominated this category. However, this year, it’s Sony’s turn to win this award. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is rich in style, story and heart. The film is bolstered by its stellar cast. The art is original and mesmerizing. And, the story is more than captivating. ‘Spider Verse’ easily wins.

Darkhorse: “Incredibles 2” could steal the award, but it’s unlikely. The same could be said for “Ralph Breaks the Internet” - both Pixar films.

My favorite: It’s a shame that ‘Spider-Man’ wasn’t nominated for Best Picture. It’s that good. It’s my favorite film of the year.

