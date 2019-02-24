Spring is right around the corner! Are you going a little stir crazy waiting to get outside and play in the garden? Well there is plenty you can start doing today! Here is a little list to help you get started…

Hopefully you have been watering your trees, shrubs, and perennials (including your lawn) all fall and winter during dry and warm spells. Fall and winter irrigation makes for a much happier plant come spring time. If you had a plant that wasn’t doing so well last summer, that extra irrigation could make an even more dramatic difference. If you didn’t water over the last few months, it’s not too late to start. When we have a few days that are supposed to be nice, drag a hose out and give your plants a drink. Water deeply, about 6 inches down, and for trees concentrate further out, as far as the longest branches stretch.

Do you have a maple or some other tree that was looking a little yellow between the veins last year? Now is the time to apply a chelated iron fertilizer to treat for iron chlorosis, a common ailment here in Colorado. Applying this type of fertilizer now will make it available to the tree once the leaves are ready to start growing. You can buy chelated iron products at most garden centers, be sure to follow all of the instructions on the label. On a similar note, if you didn’t fertilize your turf in the fall, you may need to apply nitrogen fertilizer in the next couple of weeks.

Got weeds? Probably not yet, but if you typically struggle with weeds in your landscape, especially crabgrass in your lawn, you can use a pre-emergent herbicide to help control them. These types of herbicides prevent the weed seeds from every germinating, and do not effect plants that are already grown. Around here you want to apply pre-emergent herbicide around mid-March. There are many different types of pre-emergents, so read the labels and make sure you are getting the right one for your situation.

If you have some pruning to do on your mature trees, late winter into early spring is the ideal time to do so. Some trees like elms, maples, and mulberries tend to bleed when pruned in the spring, so for those you may want to wait until midsummer, after the leaves reach full size. Keep in mind that dead, diseased, or damaged wood can be pruned off anytime.

If you like to learn about all things horticulture in the West, consider joining us at the 13th annual Western Landscape Symposium on Saturday, March 31 at Pueblo Community College. We have many great speakers lined up to teach about some great topics. We will also have great vendors and informational booths to check out between sessions. To see the speaker line up and get tickets visit westernlandscape.org.

Sherie Caffey is the horticulture coordinator at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at caffeys@co.pueblo.co.us.