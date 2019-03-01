Camaraderie and synergy — that’s what the Southern Colorado Photography Society is all about.

Since 1988 photographers from across the region have come together to share ideas, photos and good times.

Even now, 31 years later, the group is thriving creatively and collectively.

“We have a group of 35 to 40 people and they all enjoy getting together,” said Joe Klune, club president and longtime member. “No matter what happens with photography, they enjoy each other.”

The club’s talent is currently on display on the fourth floor of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave. The 2019 Southern Colorado Photo Show is open to the public to see until March 15.

There is an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. today, where those in attendance could meet the artists, as well as crown this year’s winner of the People’s Choice award.

The show has been a club staple for years, growing in size each go-around.

“This year we had 144 entries,” Klune said. “It’s a traffic show.”

The Pueblo City-County Library District has co-sponsored the show for the past six years, giving the club a venue and printing flyers and promotional material for the show.

Thousands of people visit the library daily, giving Puebloans a chance to see the work of talented photographers across Southern Colorado.

“The library has been really supportive,” Klune said. “What other venue is going to allow this many people to see our work?”

In addition to the yearly show, the Southern Colorado Photography Society organizes a monthly meeting nine months of the year.

The meetings are held at the Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd., at 6:30 p.m.

Each meeting holds a smaller photography competition with a specific theme. February’s theme was “eyes.”

A winner is chosen at each meeting. At the club’s Christmas party in December, members vote on photo of the year.

The competition helps bolster synergy.

“What we’ve found is that the competition has helped raise the level of everybody’s photography,” Klune said. “Also, people get in to a rut and like to take pictures of certain things and don’t try anything else. So, when you do the contest with a specific theme, you get them out of their comfort zone and it forces them to do different things. When you see everybody’s stuff, it really stimulates you and you get some ideas.”

In June, the club holds a picnic.

Then, in July, the club takes a two-night trip to a specific destination to shoot photos. Those places have included Aspen and Fairplay, among other areas.

Each week, the club’s Facebook page invites people to submit photos based on a specific theme.

Even nonmembers could submit photos on the social media site.

“Anybody can post,” Klune said. “A lot of people (who) post aren’t even people from the club.”

Everything the Southern Colorado Photography Society does is geared toward improving each photographers’ skills.

Klune, who joined in 1990, has seen his own skills improve throughout the years.

He originally picked up a camera just to document trips and life events. The hobby then grew to a passion and is now an art form for the man who has been president of the club for the past dozen years.

After taking a class, he discovered the club, which he credits for growing that passion.

“It’s really helped my photography,” he said. “I enjoy art, and it’s kind of tied it in together. The photography led me into art. Now, I have an art collection. You use the same principles.”

Klune hopes more young people will discover the club like he did.

He hopes that they’ll enjoy the same camaraderie and synergy he has enjoyed.

“You can always get the manual and learn technically, but there’s the artistic component,” he said. “That’s why we get together and try to stimulate that.”

Annual dues are $25. Those interested in becoming a member could attend a meeting or visit Southern Colorado Photography Society on Facebook.

llyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14