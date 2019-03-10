Just over three years ago, the first lion cub born at the Pueblo Zoo in ten years made his appearance. The community was abuzz with excitement at the new edition to the Pueblo pride. Through a Pueblo Chieftain name contest, the name Mumford was chosen inspired by the then popular song “Little Lion Man” by Mumford and Sons. The zoo has now received word that the day that they knew would someday come is close. With bittersweet emotions, the zoo will be sending their little lion man off to Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In the wild, when a male lion is just over 18 months, he leaves his pride. This timing can coincide with mom having another litter. The males will either join up with other young males and form a bachelor pride, or take over another pride. Often, these males fresh from the pride are too young to win so it is more likely that he will join up with other males.

In Pueblo, mom Mashavu had a set of cubs when Mumford was two years old so he had to be separated from her/them. This was primarily for his own protection as Mashavu would have likely protected her youngest cubs at all cost should conflict arise. Though Mumford tended to show friendly gestures through barriers, there was no precedent for any other zoos pairing older siblings with cubs. Also knowing he’d eventually be sent to another zoo, the decision was made to mimic the wild and separate Mumford from his new siblings and mom.

Of course, Mumford is special to Pueblo and keepers think of him as a bit of a goofy, spoiled, only child. He is very social around keepers because of the handling they did with him when he was younger. Species Survival Program (SSP) experts recommend socialization with lion cubs in zoos because it creates a much more trainable, calm lion. This should not be confused with snuggling, domesticating or treating them like pets. In socialization, professional zookeepers treat the cub like a mom or another lion would to get them accustomed to humans so they can train and care for them. Mumford’s favorite motivator is whipped cream.

His favorite activity (when he’s not sleeping) is to play with items hanging off the Automated Prey Simulator (APS) — the big orange beams in his habitat. His size is impressive compared to dad. His mane is fully grown but may darken. He will make a handsome companion to the older female lion he will be joining in Minnesota. Farewell Little Lion Man.