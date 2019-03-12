The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is preparing to celebrate National Nutrition Month® once again this March. With the mission to prevent illness, promote a healthy lifestyle and protect the community from risks such as foodborne illness, PDPHE knows that nutrition plays a key role in all three areas.

Deciding what and how much to eat has become harder over time as fad diets come and go, documentaries make promises that are not supported by science and food companies come out with new products that make shopping more confusing. When it comes to making healthy food choices, it is best to keep it simple. Here are four tips that give great health benefits:

1. Eat whole foods. This can be as easy as shopping the outer walls of the grocery store to limit pre-packaged, processed foods in the center of the store. Look for pre-packaged foods with less than four ingredients and make sure you know what those ingredients are.

2. Cook at home more and eat out less. Research shows we eat fewer calories and make better choices when we cook at home. Try planning a week of meals and writing a grocery list based on recipes. Find ideas for meal planning at www.nutrition.gov

3. Give the digestive system a rest. Research is linking longer overnight fasts with health benefits ranging from weight loss to a lower risk of diabetes. Try eating dinner by 8 pm and avoid eating anything else until breakfast the next morning between 8-10 am. For ideas to break the habit of late-night snacking go to www.eartright.org

4. Plan meals based on the MyPlate method. Start with half a plate of fruits and vegetables and split the other half between protein and carbohydrates. More information and tips are available at www.choosemyplate.gov.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment