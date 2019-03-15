To close out the Veronika String Quartet’s 30th season, the quartet will present a more contemporary concert.

Two of the three pieces featured in VSQ’s “Modern Voices” concert were written in the 20th century, with the third piece composed by Beethoven.

Beethoven was included because of his influence on contemporary composers.

“Beethoven is contemporary because it’s timeless music which appeals to anybody at any age,” Karine Garibova, founding member and violinist of the Veronika String Quartet, said. “Beethoven influenced a lot of composers of future generations and contemporaries as well.

“Many composers still try to stand up to his high standards.”

The concert will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th Street.

Beethoven’s inclusion on this program will lead perfectly into the quartet’s 31st season.

“Next season we’ll play Beethoven’s cycle, which is all 16 of his string quartets,” Garibova said. “It will be done in five programs.”

“Modern Voices” will begin with Erwin Schulhoff’s “Five Pieces for String Quartet."

The composer was born in Prague and studied in Vienna and Leipzig, Germany. He died in 1942 while imprisoned in a German concentration camp.

Though his life was cut short, his influence was greatly felt around the world.

“He was quickly a rising star of his time,” Garibova said. “He was very a gifted composer who tried to create and experiment in every possible style. He was the first European composer to experiment with jazz music.”

“Five Pieces” was written in 1932, and for decades was “forgotten,” according to Garibova.

The work features various European styles and Garibova said it’s very worthy of being performed on stage.

“It features Viennese waltzes, serenades, Czech dance, tango and tarantella,” she said. “It’s a little sweet and beautiful.”

Next on the program schedule will be Beethoven’s “String Quartet Op. 59, No. 2 in E Minor.”

A challenging piece to play, Beethoven relished composing string quartets.

“String quartet provided Beethoven such a perfect balance of emotion and order,” Garibova said. “It’s no surprise he wrote so many. Every piece is so significant in many ways.”

The piece was commissioned and dedicated to Russian Count Andreas Razumovsky and utilized Russian strings in his work.

Like most of Beethoven’s work, Opus 59 is a work of art.

“It’s a clear masterpiece and we’re looking forward to playing this one on the program,” Garibova said.

Beethoven’s influence will be felt strongly in the quartet’s final selection of the evening.

The concert will close with Dmitri Shostakovitch “String Quartet No. 3 in F Major Op. 73.”

Shostakovich began composing for quartets later in life, but was highly influenced by Beethoven.

“There’s a photograph of Shostakovitch in his study and there’s a portrait of Beethoven above his head,” Garibova said. “He really looked up to him. The ghost of Beethoven was probably serenading him.”

The three pieces on the program are all meaningful. Garibova said audiences will be moved by the concert.

“It’s a cathartic experience,” she said. “You can take yourself to a different place. There’s joy, pain, suffering and revelations of every sort in this program.

“It’s meaningful for us to prepare it to play for other people and it’s meaningful for people to hear it.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students with ID.

There is no pre-concert lecture.

For more information, visit veronikastringquartet.com.

