When Nanine Wainwright was six-years-old she fell in love with dance.

After trying various other sports and activities, she began taking a class at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

“I was a very clutsy kid,” Wainwright laughed. “My mom tried all kinds of things. I finally took a tour of dance studios and ended up here at the arts center when I was six, and that was it.”

She instantly took to the feeling ballet gave her.

That love has never dissipated.

“The music, the freedom, the imagination ... there’s something about the movement quality in dance that just really resonates with me,” Wainwright said.

Little did she know then, or in high school when she began to pursue chemistry, or even in law school, that someday she’d return to where her journey began as the artistic director and director of the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center’s School of Dance.

Coming back to where her passion began has been surreal.

“It’s meant the world,” she said. “It’s a dream job. I pinch myself everyday still. I can’t believe I’m here. I love it.”

In just two years, she’s made her mark at the arts center.

And hopes to continue to leave a lasting legacy.

From the bar to barre

Wainwright danced through elementary, middle and high school.

While in high school, she began to take a practical look at her future, discovering chemistry as a possible career avenue.

While attending Colorado College she took an interest in environmental science. Then she decided to take a more global view of the topic.

“That led me to law school,” Wainwright said. “I went and got a general law degree and sort of emphasized in science and environmental law.”

She didn’t dance while at CC, however began to teach classes while attending the University of Colorado School of Law.

After graduating, she ventured to New York where her career took another turn. Wainwright became a corporate lawyer.

“I ended up doing corporate law and securities,” Wainwright said. “That’s very different than what I expected to do.”

The Pueblo native spent five years practicing law in the Big Apple. While there she still loved dance, however with a heavy workload wasn’t able to do as much it.

“The dancing faded at that point, really,” Wainwright said. “When the practice got serious, I spent more time with that. I danced when I could for enjoyment.”

But Wainwright knew what her true desire in life was — ballet.

“I’ve always known dance was more of a passion than law,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to have dance in my life.”

In 2010 Wainwright returned home to Pueblo.

Upon returning, she took a ballet class at the arts center and her instructor gave her an opportunity to instruct in Colorado Springs.

From there, dance has always been her life.

“That became a job and I taught at several different schools in Colorado Springs between 2010 and 2017 when I returned here,” she said.

At the arts center

Now in her second year, Wainwright teaches several classes and oversees the programs offered by the school of dance.

Wainwright teaches ballet from pre-ballet to older students, occasionally teaches adult ballet, character dance, variations of point class, seminar-style classes, college and careers class and sometimes teaches dance and wellness class.

In addition, she directs the annual production of “The Nutcracker,” a spring program, a yearly school-wide recital and a summer program.

Though she bears the brunt of the responsibility, she leans on her staff for support.

“Fortunately I have an amazing staff,” she said. “And I have a wonderful administrator that helps me with all the office tasks.”

In August the school of dance will host a dance festival, new to the school’s summer programming.

Wainwright hopes that will bring excitement to those in Pueblo and beyond.

“I hope it will be a community wide, and I hope, a region-wide opportunity to share their love of dance,” she said.

All of her endeavors are geared toward making the school of dance an inclusive place.

Whereas some may believe that only those with wealth can attend the school, Wainwright works to prove that anyone can attend her classes.

“The arts center is all about arts for all of Southern Colorado and the school of dance is very much invested in that vision,” she said. “We’re trying to keep our tuition affordable for people and offer scholarships to those who have financial need. We offer programs that are accessible to people on different levels.”

Hitting her mark

Wainwright has arguably already left a lasting impression at the arts center.

Whether it be her instructing, or the quality performances, or just the reputation of the school, Wainwright hopes to leave an impressive legacy.

“I’d love for everybody to know what a precious thing it is here,” she said. “It’s such a rarity to have this organization at the arts center,supported by the arts center, supported by the community.”

She also hopes to leave an imprint on her students.

Day-in and day-out she shares her passion with them. She’s even taught a class about career options within and outside of dance.

One lesson she imparts on every kid that walks through her doors is that no matter what, there’s always room for dance.

“Something I always tell my students, too, is no matter what else you do in life there’s always ways to keep yourself active as a dancer if you want to,” Wainwright said. “Always look at those options. We have courses on colleges and careers to kind of look at how dance might fit into their lives whether they want to pursue it professionally or if they do something else and they just have a love for it and they want to keep it as an avocation.”

A rewarding path

Working at the arts center is a true reward for all the years Wainwright has dedicated to dance.

Not only is she still immersed in the world she loves, but she also gets to take what she’s learned and pay it forward.

“This feels like a culmination of everything, really,” she said. “I get to use everything I ever learned and now find avenues to pass that on to everybody and keep the energy up as high as possible. I’m always looking for new ways to keep that energy going.”

She works tirelessly to provide opportunities for everyone who wants to learn dance to be able to do so.

Her proudest accomplishments are when her students overcome difficulties and reach their goals.

“Just seeing a student turn a corner … it doesn’t have to be one where they become a professional dancer … it’s one where all of a sudden they’re able to own the dance and love it for themselves,” she said. “I’ve had some students who’ve come in with struggles. I think they find a safe place with dance.

“It makes me feel really good when I see that that can happen with them.”

