Walking in Jesus’ footsteps

Bridget Trujillo has made the pilgrimage to Israel to visit the Christian holy sites twice. Each time she made the trip, Trujillo said it was at the Lord's request.

“The Lord told me to go,” said Trujillo, who now serves as a minister at New Beginnings Church.

Visiting the holy sites, seeing them in person, is something Trujillo finds hard to describe. The words “awesome” and “overwhelming” and ‘breathtaking” are repeated over and over.

“We were going to visit the Sea of Galilee,” Trujillo said. “When you are in the bus and turn the corner where the sea is you get goosebumps when you realize this is where God walked on water. You can feel it. You can feel the anointing. You can feel the Lord’s presence. Every scripture comes to life.”

Before her trips to Israel, Trujillo was like most of us. She had heard about the holy sites in church and read about them in the Bible many times. Being there was different.

“It awakens ones spirituality to see the places we have read about in the Bible and heard about in sermons,” Trujillo said.

Each trip supported the anonymous saying, “It is better to see and experience something once, than to hear about it a thousand times.”

Planning another trip

Trujillo is planning another trip to Israel in conjunction with her church.

“I’ve been feeling the call for a few years now, that it’s time to go back,” Trujillo. “I got the confirmation in my heart that it was time to go back.”

The second trip Trujillo made to Israel, she served as the tour organizer. She’s serving in that role again for trip No. 3.

The trip will be made March 20-31, 2020, and, Trujillo said, Pueblo residents from all faiths and churches are welcome to go.

“We are opening it up to anyone whose heart is tugging them to go,” Trujillo said.

Cost is $4,495 double occupancy and $5,395 single occupancy. But all expenses are included.

“I set the tour a year out so people could make a way to go,” Trujillo said.

She’s confident she’ll get a good-sized group.

“When a person says yes (to making the trip), we watch how God supplies the resources,” Trujillo said. “He provides.”

To make a reservation or for more information, call 719-240-5707 or email bchosen7@gmail.com.

Walking in Jesus’ footsteps

The tour includes ministers from New Beginnings Church, as well as a historian from Israel, so those on the tour learn the religious and historical significance of the places they visit.

Mostly, though, it’s the idea that they are walking in the footsteps of Jesus that makes the trip so impactful, Trujillo said.

Tour goers are baptized in the River Jordan, the same river where Jesus was said to have been baptized.

“We get on a board ride across the Sea of Galilee and you just want to jump out and start walking on water,” Trujillo said. “It’s so overwhelming.”

The tour takes participants to the room where Jesus held the Last Supper.

In Jerusalem, those on tour walk from the Mount of Olives to the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus prayed before being betrayed by Judas and arrested by the Romans.

“We do communion there,” Trujillo said. “You can feel the love of Christ.”

Those on tour reflect on what Christ when through before he was tried and executed.

“It's amazing when you think, 'That’s where it all began, in there,'” Trujillo said.

The path to the cross

Trujillo said waking the Via Dolorosa — the path Christ took when he carried the cross to Golgotha (Place of the Skull) where he was crucified was a moving experience.

The path is Christendom’s most sacred route. It is depicted in the 14 Stations of the Cross, representing the path Jesus bore on his way to the crucifixion. They involve Jesus’ enduring suffering, insults, moments of support and depict the intense sacrifice he underwent for human salvation.

“You realize this is where Jesus carried the cross,” Trujillo said. “He was carrying the cross for us.”

The tomb

The tour visits the tomb where Christ was carried after he was taken down from the cross. It is from this tomb that Chris is claimed to have risen from the dead, fulfilling his prophecy.

“You walk into the room and you realize this is where he was,” Trujillo said. “And then he was gone after three days. When you walk into it, it is breathtaking to know he’s risen. He was there and he is risen.”

Other sites

Tour goers are taken on a tour of Old Jerusalem, Trujillo said.

“That is one of the best parts of the tour,” she added. “You see the Eastern Gate and the Western Gate. It is still a fortress. There is the Dome of the Rock.”

One of the most moving experiences was the visit to the Western Wall or Wailing Wall where people of all faiths go to pray and put prayer request written on slips of paper in the wall.

It is the only remaining wall of the second Jewish temple that was destroyed in 70 AD. Legend says the wall will stand forever.

“The Western Wall is where everyone prays,” Trujillo said. “We walked up to the wall. Jewish people on one side, other people go to the other side. In the wall all you see is papers. All prayer requests. People come from all over to pray at the wall. The anointing on that wall is special. It is saturated with prayers.”

Touring Jerusalem is a special experience. Visiting the Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Armenian quarters of the city with their shops selling spices, candy, scarves, clothes, sandals, jewelry, pottery, linens, food and drinks is memorable for the visceral experience as well as the historical one.

A trip to the Dead Sea is another unique experience. Because it is the lowest spot on Earth, no sunscreen is needed. The water of the sea is so enriched with salt and other minerals that even the worst swimmer will float. People often spread mud from the sea bed on their skin because it’s supposed to be beneficial to their health.

Holocaust museum

Trujillo said the visit to the Yad Veshem, the official Israeli memorial in honor of Holocaust victims, is as moving as it is sad.

“It is devastating,” Trujillo said. “It’s a big museum. Room after room after room of horror stories.”

Yad Veshem is the second-most visited Israeli tourist site. There is no charge for admission and about 1 million visitors walk through it each year. Trujillo said it is large and it is, consisting of several locations on 45 acres on a hill overlooking Jerusalem.

Moving experience

Trujillo said the individual stops were inspirational but taken as a whole, the trip is life changing.

“You will never be the same,” Trujillo said. “You come away from the experience with a new perspective and renewed, energized faith. It is amazing, amazing.”

